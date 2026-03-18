Dad’s fitness, smoking and weight impact baby’s health just as much as mum’s does, says Lancet study

For long, we have been told that pregnancy and the birth of a healthy child are entirely dependent on maternal health and well-being. Now new research from the University of Southampton overturns that belief and says that a father’s health and well-being has an equal role in shaping pregnancyand child outcomes.
The study, published in The Lancet, has found that a father’s own health status and behaviour, his weight, habits like smoking, alcohol or substance abuse, mental health and their age can influence pregnancy and child outcomes.
So far research has not investigated the influence of paternal health on pregnancy and parenthood. But according to Professor Keith Godfrey, a senior author of the study at the University of Southampton and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton Biomedical Research Center (BRC), the study lays the ground on why paternal health needs to be monitored just like maternal health. “For some aspects, the influence of the father is even stronger than that of the mother, with some of these fathers’ effects linked to experiences from their own childhood,” he was quoted as saying. Which is why researchers have argued for “investing in the well-being of boys and young men” to reduce health disparities and improve “outcomes for future generations.”
Why a to-be-father’s health needs to be monitored
Dr Rishma Pai, president-elect, International Federation of Fertility Society, and a consultant gynaecologist in Mumbai reiterates the need for a father’s contribution to the health of the foetus and the newborn baby. “This is often neglected, when in fact they have a significant role to play. Sperm health is integral to a healthy child,” she says.
Global sperm counts have declined by over 50 per cent from 1973 to 2018, with the rate of decline accelerating in the 21st century. Authors say lifestyle choices of young men influence their sperm quality. Smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high consumption of alcohol, age and some mental health disorders may alter sperm, which may influence pregnancy outcomes and a child’s health.
Studies show that a father’s preconception health is linked to a woman’s risk of developing pre-eclampsia — a serious pregnancy condition that typically appears midway through gestation and is marked by high blood pressure, swelling, headaches and vision problems. Evidence suggests that men with chronic conditions prior to conception, especially metabolic disorders such as obesity, hypertension and elevated blood sugar, are associated with a higher likelihood of their partners experiencing this complication.
A father’s lifestyle also affects child health. Regular exercise before conception has been linked to a reduced risk of birth defects. In contrast, paternal smoking and excess weight increase the chances of congenital abnormalities. Smoking in the months leading up to conception has additionally been associated with a higher cancer risk in offspring.
Dr Danielle Schoenaker, also from the University of Southampton and NIHR Southampton BRC and a co-author of the research, says, “Our findings show that a man’s early life experiences, including stress, physical and mental health, environment and education, influence his health during his reproductive years. These factors can, in turn, affect his partner’s health and health behaviours (such as prenatal care) before and during pregnancy, as well as have direct biological effects on the developing infant.”
Jonathan Huang, lead author of the study and Assistant Professor at the University of Hawai’i, also adds how racism and colonialism have disrupted family and community roles for many Black and Brown men, creating barriers to addressing their health needs. “Policies and programmes are needed to strengthen family and community bonds while centring the health and well-being of men within their cultural roles,” he says.
Raising awareness about the importance of men’s health does not diminish the critical importance of women. “Rather, it serves as a collective call to ensure that men and their partners are equipped to be supportive partners, allies and caregivers before, during and long after pregnancy,” researchers say.
Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues .
Professional Background
Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature.
Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO.
Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives.
Awards and Recognition
Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.”
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care
"Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.
Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose.
2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series)
Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs.
"For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune.
3. Lifestyle & Wellness News
"They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions.
At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents.
4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure
For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics.
Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far.
Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership
Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.
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