Dad’s fitness, smoking and weight impact baby’s health just as much as mum’s does, says Lancet study

For long, we have been told that pregnancy and the birth of a healthy child are entirely dependent on maternal health and well-being. Now new research from the University of Southampton overturns that belief and says that a father’s health and well-being has an equal role in shaping pregnancy and child outcomes.

The study, published in The Lancet, has found that a father’s own health status and behaviour, his weight, habits like smoking, alcohol or substance abuse, mental health and their age can influence pregnancy and child outcomes.

So far research has not investigated the influence of paternal health on pregnancy and parenthood. But according to Professor Keith Godfrey, a senior author of the study at the University of Southampton and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton Biomedical Research Center (BRC), the study lays the ground on why paternal health needs to be monitored just like maternal health. “For some aspects, the influence of the father is even stronger than that of the mother, with some of these fathers’ effects linked to experiences from their own childhood,” he was quoted as saying. Which is why researchers have argued for “investing in the well-being of boys and young men” to reduce health disparities and improve “outcomes for future generations.”