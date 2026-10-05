CPR for sudden cardiac arrest: How ordinary people in Srinagar & Bengaluru are learning to save lives

Trekker and travel guide Mudassir had run 19 km of a marathon last year when he saw someone collapse. The other runners kept going as they wanted to complete their targets before time. Nobody stopped. Moving closer, he was surprised to find his friend, Ejaz, lying on the ground, unresponsive. He had had a sudden cardiac arrest, an episode when the heart stops suddenly. There’s usually an eight-minute window to revive and save the patient.

He began administering cardio-pulmonary resuscitation or CPR based on something he had read up in theory. By the time the ambulance arrived in an hour, he had managed to keep Ejaz’s blood and oxygen flowing to the brain and other vital organs although his heart pumping was weak. “That saved him and he got more advanced cardiac care in hospital,” Mudassir says.

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“Basic CPR can buy you time. A layman can do it,” he says. For Mudassir, that event made him sign up for a CPR training that Dr Imran Hafiz, interventional cardiologist at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), has begun with ordinary people. “That’s how I learnt to ease choking episodes, when a completely blocked airway prevents oxygen from reaching the heart, which causes asphyxia and triggers a sudden cardiac arrest,” he says.

Dr Hafiz’s CPR camps have brought together schoolchildren, physical education and gym instructors, travel guides, traffic policemen and trekking group managers. “They are not medical professionals. They simply happen to be where an emergency occurs and are our first responders. And in a country where every other day we see reports of a sudden cardiac arrest claiming a young life, CPR is a life-saver. Besides, most public institutions do not have Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) which sense a person’s irregular heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat during sudden cardiac arrest. Our CPR training is trying to close the dangerous space between the moment somebody’s heart stops and the arrival of professional medical help. The minutes that belong to the bystander,” he says.

Also Read | The morning heart attack pattern: Why the hours after waking may matter

How CPR can help

Cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack. A heart attack is caused by a blockage that interrupts blood flow to part of the heart. Cardiac arrest is an electrical and circulatory catastrophe: the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively. The result is immediate. Blood carrying oxygen stops reaching the brain and other vital organs. The person may collapse, become unresponsive and stop breathing normally, or begin gasping. At that point, there is no time to stand around waiting for a doctor.

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Chest compressions manually push blood through the circulation till professional help is mobilised.

The American Heart Association says immediate CPR can double or triple a cardiac-arrest victim’s chance of survival. Indian studies also show why bystander action matters. One North India study reported a bystander-CPR rate of just 1.3 per cent among the 80 out-of-hospital cardiac-arrest cases studied. In another Indian cardiac-arrest registry, bystander CPR was recorded in 26% of 123 out-of-hospital cases, while an AED was not used in any of those cases.

So, what does a layperson actually do?

The first hurdle is recognising cardiac arrest. If someone suddenly collapses, is unresponsive and is not breathing normally — or is only gasping — treat it as an emergency. Begin hands-only CPR: place the heel of one hand in the centre of the chest, the other hand over it, and push hard and fast. The recommended rate is 100–120 compressions a minute, with a depth of about 5–6 cm in an average adult, allowing the chest to recoil between compressions. It is not necessary to be a doctor. In fact, the American Heart Association notes that a person does not need formal certification to perform CPR. Training is strongly recommended because practice makes people more confident and technically competent, but fear of not being “qualified” should not become a reason to do nothing.

Also Read | Malviya Nagar fire rescue puts spotlight on CPR: What it is and when to use it

Srinagar: Changing a mindset

At SKIMS, Dr Hafiz is particularly troubled by people’s response to a crisis. “Most of the time, they are taking videos rather than taking action. That empathy has to be developed with both awareness and education, existing mindsets must change,” he says.

His team has chosen to train groups of not more than 50 people at a time. Participants, he says, have been eager to learn. Some have wanted to progress to basic life-support training. One travel guide told him he had already performed chest compressions three times.

For Kashmir, there is another reason to train people outside hospitals. Trekkers, tourists and outdoor groups may be far from advanced medical care. A guide or group manager may have to manage the first minutes of an emergency long before an ambulance can reach the location. The same logic applies to traffic police, who are often among the first people to reach road emergencies.

Gym instructor Zeeshan signed up following reports of gym deaths. “Nobody gets a cardiac assessment done before joining a gym. Besides, multi-ingredient formula combining high-dose caffeine and taurine alongside intense exercise can increase cardiovascular strain, trigger arrhythmias and cause sudden cardiac arrest. I am now training all gym hands so that they can take care of a crisis,” he says.

Dr Hafiz also wants CPR awareness to extend into schools and communities, alongside better training for ambulance personnel and wider public access to AEDs.

Bengaluru: When training leaves the hospital

In Bengaluru, the lesson has been taken into streets, residential communities and the working lives of ordinary citizens. Manipal Hospitals has made CPR part of its public-awareness campaigns, including initiatives involving traffic police and community members. Shankar, an autorickshaw driver, had spent 12 years on the road. He had carried accident victims but had never been taught what to do in the crucial minutes before hospital care. “Nobody ever told us what to do in those first few minutes,” he says.

He nearly skipped a free CPR session because he assumed CPR was something for doctors. Then he practised on a dummy and can now help anybody on the road.

For Dr Keshava R, HOD and consultant in cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, that willingness to act is the heart of the issue. “We say time is muscle. When sudden cardiac arrest strikes outside the hospital, every single second counts, and the first few minutes are entirely critical,” he says. “Simply by using your hands to push hard and fast on the centre of the chest, you act as a temporary heart,” he explains.

His appeal is direct: “I urge everyone to learn CPR. It is simple, highly effective, and gives you the power to step up and save a life when it matters most.”

Indranil Roy Choudhury, president of TG Ascent Apartment, learnt CPR as a member of a residential community. “When someone collapses, whether at work, at home, or on the road, the first few minutes decide everything. Ambulances take time to arrive. But a trained bystander does not have to wait,” he says. He now believes every workplace, family and neighbourhood should have people trained in CPR.

Then there is Manjunath Gowda, a Bengaluru traffic policeman. “As traffic cops, we are often the first to reach an accident spot, sometimes before the ambulance. So, each of us should learn it.”

The stories from Srinagar and Bengaluru point towards the same proposition: CPR cannot remain something people associate exclusively with hospitals, cardiologists and ambulances. It is a life-sustaining skill meant to ensure that when a person collapses, somebody nearby knows what to do.