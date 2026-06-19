Covid vaccines linked to lower risk of heart attacks and strokes, finds large US study

Study of more than one million people found a modest reduction in cardiovascular events among recipients of the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, offering reassurance against claims that vaccines raise heart risks

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readJun 19, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 vaccines have previously been shown to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). (Source: Express Archives)
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A large US study has found that people who received the latest COVID-19 vaccine shot (2024-2025) alongside their flu shot were less likely to suffer heart attacks, strokes or die from cardiovascular causes than those who did not take the shot. The findings, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, add to evidence that COVID-19 vaccination does not increase the risk of heart problems — a concern that has persisted on social media despite a lack of scientific evidence.

However, experts caution that the results do not necessarily translate into a need for additional vaccine doses in India, where COVID-19 complications are now uncommon and vaccine strategies differ from those in the US.

COVID-19 vaccines have previously been shown to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

What was the study about?

The cohort study analysed 1,039,659 participants from the US Department of Veterans Affairs between September and December 2024. Researchers compared people who received both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines with those who received only the influenza vaccine.

At eight months of follow-up, the vaccinated group showed a lower risk of COVID-19-associated MACE, according to lead author Dr Miao Cai, a biostatistician who studies the long-term effects of COVID-19 and vaccine effectiveness.

Because the study was observational rather than a randomised trial, the findings cannot establish cause and effect. The benefit was modest, translating to roughly 2-5 fewer cardiovascular events per 10,000 people.

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National IMA Covid Task Force, who was not involved in the study, the reduction in risk was mainly seen among older adults and those with existing health conditions. “The most plausible explanation is that vaccination reduces COVID-19 infections and the blood vessel inflammation that can follow infection, thereby lowering the risk of cardiovascular complications,” he said.

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What the study means for India

India administered more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by October 2022, according to the National Health Mission. As vaccine uptake declined, private hospitals gradually reduced procurement.

Even so, public debate over sudden deaths among younger people has frequently centred on concerns about vaccine-related effects. Multiple investigations by Indian agencies, including the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control, have found that COVID-19 vaccines used in India are safe and effective, with serious adverse events being extremely rare.

Experts have pointed out that sudden cardiac deaths can result from a range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing illnesses and complications following COVID-19 infection.

No case for policy change

Dr Jayadevan said the findings should not be interpreted as a basis for changing India’s vaccination policy. “Continued doses of vaccines of the type studied are not being administered as part of India’s programme. Moreover, mRNA vaccines were not used in India unlike in the US. COVID-related complications are now exceptionally rare compared with the earlier phase of the pandemic. Therefore, the study does not support a policy change at this time,” he said.

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At the same time, he said, the findings are reassuring because they counter the false social media narrative that COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of heart attacks.

India already faces high heart disease burden

India already carries a disproportionately high burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD), particularly among younger adults, said Dr Shrikanth N. Hegde of Anushri Medical and Diabetes Care Centre, Shivamogga, writing in the Association of Physicians of India – Karnataka Journal of Internal Medicine.

India accounts for nearly one-fifth of global cardiovascular deaths, with an age-standardised CVD mortality rate of 272 per 100,000 population, higher than the global average of 235 per 100,000. Coronary artery disease affects an estimated 12-16% of Indians aged 35-65 years and tends to develop 5-10 years earlier than in many other populations.

Among people younger than 45 years, sudden deaths increased from 20,179 in 2019 to 29,147 in 2023, accounting for nearly 46% of all sudden deaths in 2023.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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