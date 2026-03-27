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Covid hasn’t ended for this family after six years: A father lost sight, a son turned caregiver to heal him

Ever since the March 24 lockdown of 2020, a Maharashtra family continues to battle illness and mounting costs of care

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
7 min readMar 27, 2026 07:19 AM IST
Post-Covid mucormycosis continues to affect a Maharashtra family years after the pandemic, with a Bhigwan man losing his eyesight and his son stepping in as full-time caregiver. (Express Photo)Post-Covid mucormycosis continues to affect a Maharashtra family years after the pandemic, with a Bhigwan man losing his eyesight and his son stepping in as full-time caregiver. (Express Photo)
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The pandemic is over, officially. The lockdown has lapsed, the dashboards have gone dark and for much of the world, Covid-19 has receded into memory that nobody wants to ever look back on. Yet in families like the Bandgars, who live in the bird sanctuary town of Bhigwan 100 km from Pune, the virus has never really left. It lingers as its aftermath. The family continues to carry the burden of sickness, have never healed fully, stand in as caregivers for each other and are constantly losing their savings. Six years on, Covid is not just long, it is unresolved.

Inheriting a burden of sickness

Vishal Bandgar measures time differently now, squeezing a job between hospital visits, taking blood glucose readings of a bed-ridden father and providing some solace to his over-exhausted mother. “I could see my father deteriorate in front of my eyes,” he says of the time when both of them tested positive. Then in his early 30s, he had to forego one-and-a-half years of study but has recently cleared the MPSC – Group C examination for a Class III post as junior assistant at the Baramati Government Medical College.

It all began in May 2021 when Vishal and his 60-year-old father, Namdeo, returned home after recovering from Covid at a government-run facility. Vishal had a brief bout of Covid and recovered quickly. Namdeo did not. In fact, his condition worsened and he required continuous oxygen support. Meanwhile, his blood sugar spiked to 400 mg/dL. When he was discharged, he continued to be fragile, dependent on oxygen while his blood sugar levels swung unpredictably.

Although he had made it back alive, Namdeo just did not seem to recover. At first, he became very irritable, then his headaches got worse. Since post-Covid convalescents had a tough few months before feeling normal again, Vishal thought his father would probably need a longer time given his severe infection. But watching the news one evening, Vishal heard reports about a rare but increasingly discussed post-Covid complication — mucormycosis or “black fungus,” a rapid-acting infection in immune-compromised patients. His father, too, had a swelling beneath the eyes and black scaly tissue.

Doctors referred them to Pune.  “Private hospitals were full and we could not afford the cost. I took my father to Sassoon General Hospital where he was operated upon to remove the infected tissue from the nasal passage,” Vishal adds. A 21-day long stay, followed by tablets that cost Rs 1,500 per day, helped Namdeo recover.

But lockdowns and long leaves meant Namdeo, a cab driver, lost out on work. The disappearance of a monthly income of around Rs 20,000 weighed heavily on the family. They could not afford the two-month course of medicines. However, Namdeo’s headache surfaced again. The family went to Sassoon General hospital yet again in July where doctors urged them to restart the medication. What followed were multiple MRIs, surgeries, consultations that stretched from allopathy to Ayurveda, and, eventually, a gradual but total loss of sight.

Vishal had been preparing for the MPSC Group C examination, hoping for a government job. Instead, he became a caregiver.

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When care-giving became the only priority

Namdeo became a pivot for a new routine in the house. Vishal’s mother, Ratnaprabha, tends to his daily needs with a constancy that has worn her down. “My father is alive mainly because of my mother but now her health is failing as a consequence,” says Vishal. She, too, is now frequently unwell.

Vishal has learned to stay close. If his mother needs to step out and meet relatives, he remains at home. Sudden spikes in his father’s blood sugar still trigger alarm. But since facilities at the local district and sub-district hospitals have improved, the family does not have to travel all the way to Pune.

After-shocks of the second wave

The second wave had overwhelmed India’s healthcare system, and Maharashtra, particularly Pune, emerged as a hotspot for Covid-associated mucormycosis. By late June 2021, the state had reported over 8,000 cases, with Pune among the highest. The infection often appeared weeks after moderate or severe Covid, especially in patients treated with steroids or oxygen, and those with uncontrolled diabetes.

Then the administration started screening people who had recovered in rural areas as those with high blood sugar, ketoacidosis (a condition where the body breaks down fat too rapidly and makes the blood toxic), transplants, liver disease or low white blood cells faced a higher risk of getting the fungal infection.

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At the state’s largest government hospital in Pune, Dr Sameer Joshi, the then head of ENT at BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, and Dr Rahul Telang, the present HOD, had led the team handling the cases. In a report in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal in 2022, the doctors noted how “mucormycosis was diagnosed approximately one month after diagnosis of moderate or severe Covid-19 requiring steroids and oxygenation support.”

Dr Rahul Thakur, associate professor of ENT at B J Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, explains that early diagnosis, timely antifungal treatment, strict diabetic control and surgical removal of the infected tissue was important to save lives. In fact, much of long Covid was exacerbated by this condition. “Both SARS-CoV-2 and mucormycosis cause significant damage to the lining of blood vessels and lungs. This damage is often persistent, contributing to long-term symptoms like fatigue and breathing difficulties. Because mucormycosis is a severe infection by itself, it prolonged the recovery period and resulted in permanent organ damage in many,” he says.

Also Read | Supreme Court orders Centre to frame ‘no-fault’ compensation policy for serious COVID-19 vaccine side effects

A never-ending cost burden

Treatment was complex and unforgiving. Namdeo needed antifungal drugs, strict glucose control and an aggressive surgery to remove infected tissue. The drugs themselves were scarce and expensive. Posaconazole, an alternative to hospital-administered Amphotericin B, cost more than Rs 1,500 for a strip of ten tablets at the time.

In August 2021, doctors recommended another surgery as the fungus spread toward the eye socket. But the risks were stark. Aggressive intervention could be fatal. The family hesitated, then declined. By then, the infection had taken Namdeo’s second eye.

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And yet, life has edged forward. After clearing the MPSC Group C examination on his first attempt, Vishal got a job with his workplace being just 20 km away. “The years lost do feel significant,” he says. “But at least I am close to my parents, so I can reach them quickly in an emergency.” The pandemic may belong to the past but for Vishal, it is still present. Six years later, he has just learnt to cope better.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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