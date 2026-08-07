Remo Fernandes says he had a stroke after COVID-19 booster: What do neurologists say?

Musician Remo Fernandes, while announcing withdrawal from live performances, said that he had suffered a mild stroke after taking his third COVID-19 vaccine. He said the stroke affected the movement of his fingers, making it difficult to play the guitar and flute as before.

Neurologists caution, however, that while a stroke occurring after vaccination naturally raises concerns, timing alone is not enough to establish that the vaccine caused the event. Besides, there is no scientific proof of the same. Determining the cause requires careful evaluation of a person’s underlying health and other stroke risk factors. “The weight of evidence from large population studies and systematic reviews, one done this year itself, does not support an increased overall risk of stroke after COVID-19 vaccination, including after booster doses. One should understand the difference between association in time and causation since there were reports about rare clotting complications connected to some vaccines, including adenoviral-vector vaccines. But these are not frequent and do not correspond to the average risk of stroke among people having health problems such as diabetes and hypertension,” says Dr Vipul Gupta, Director, Neurointerventional Surgery, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

At the same time, he says, COVID-19 itself leads to a higher risk of developing blood clots or stroke because of inflammation and changes in the blood coagulation system. “That too in the initial phase post-recovery,” he told The Indian Express.

Even then, not everyone who gets COVID-19 is at risk of having a stroke. “During an infection, the body’s immune system mounts a response to fight the virus. In some individuals, this response can become excessive, leading to widespread inflammation throughout the body. That, left unattended, is a risk factor,” says Dr Vineet Suri, senior consultant, neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

What causes a brain stroke?

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted, preventing brain cells from receiving oxygen and nutrients. This can happen when a blood vessel supplying the brain is blocked by a clot (known as an ischemic stroke) or when a blood vessel bursts and causes bleeding in the brain (known as a haemorrhagic stroke). Since brain cells begin to get damaged within minutes, a stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment.

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How can COVID-19 affect the brain?

COVID-19 has also been found to affect the inner lining of blood vessels, making them more vulnerable to injury. “Together, inflammation and damage to blood vessels can increase the likelihood of blood clot formation. If one of these clots blocks an artery supplying the brain, it can result in an ischemic stroke,” says Dr Suri.

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Who is more likely to be at risk after COVID-19?

The risk of stroke following COVID-19 is generally higher in people who already have underlying cardiovascular risk factors. “These include hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, obesity, smoking and a previous history of stroke or blood clotting disorders. People who experience severe COVID-19 infection, particularly those requiring hospitalisation, are also at a higher risk of developing stroke-related complications than those with mild illness,” says Dr Suri.

According to Dr Gupta, severe infections may also lead to dehydration, immobility, altered blood pressure and imbalance in the normal coagulation processes of the body, which collectively increase the cardiovascular burden. “In certain cases, heart complications resulting from an infection could raise the risk of blood clots reaching the brain,” he adds.

Does everyone with COVID-19 have an increased risk?

No. Most people who contract COVID-19, especially those with mild symptoms, recover without experiencing a stroke. While studies have shown that the infection can temporarily increase the risk, strokes remain relatively uncommon. The risk is generally greatest during the active infection and in the weeks following recovery, particularly among individuals with existing health conditions.

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What symptoms should not be ignored?

Stroke symptoms usually appear suddenly and require urgent medical attention. These may include weakness or numbness on one side of the face, arm or leg, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes, loss of balance, coordination or difficulty walking or a sudden, severe headache with no obvious cause. “Seeking medical care without delay can improve the chances of recovery and reduce the risk of long-term disability,” advises Dr Suri.

Can the risk be reduced?

While it may not be possible to prevent every stroke, maintaining good control of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol can significantly lower the risk. Regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco, eating a balanced diet and taking prescribed medications as advised are important preventive measures. “For people recovering from COVID-19, any new neurological symptoms such as sudden weakness, slurred speech or loss of balance should be evaluated promptly rather than being dismissed as part of post-viral recovery,” says Dr Suri.