Covid-19 may awaken dormant viruses in your body, says study

One of the study’s surprising findings was that viral reactivation occurred even in people with otherwise healthy immune systems. (Express Archive)

A severe COVID-19 infection may do more than attack the body on its own. It can also awaken dormant viruses that have remained inactive for years, potentially worsening illness and increasing the risk of long COVID, according to a study published in Nature.

Researchers, led by The University of Texas at Austin, US, analysed samples from more than 1,000 people who were hospitalised with COVID-19 during the first waves of the pandemic. Nearly half showed evidence that common viruses lying dormant in their bodies had become active again during their illness.

These included viruses from the herpes family, such as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes infectious mononucleosis or “glandular fever”, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), a common virus that usually causes few or no symptoms in healthy people but can lead to serious illness in newborns and people with weakened immunity. The study also found reactivation of anelloviruses, a group of viruses that are widespread in humans and are generally considered harmless.