When cosmetic surgery goes wrong: Man develops scars, woman uneven flaps on her belly after liposuction

A 28-year-old man came to Delhi based plastic surgeon Dr Rajat Gupta to fix after a breast reduction surgery he had done went wrong. He had been suffering from gynecomastia or enlarged breast tissue caused by an imbalance between estrogen (too high) and androgen/testosterone (too low) hormones. It frequently occurs during infancy, puberty or older age and some choose surgery for body image issues when medication doesn’t help.

His surgery had removed some tissue but not evenly. There were scars on the chest, and the contour looked off, especially when he wore fitted shirts. Fixing it meant going back in, removing the remaining gland, softening the scars, and reshaping the chest so that both sides matched better. It wasn’t a quick correction, but the improvement was clear over the next few weeks.

In another case, a woman in her early 30s noticed dips and uneven patches on her abdomen after a liposuction procedure, a body contouring procedure targeting fat deposits in areas like the abdomen, thighs, arms, and chin. Correction in such cases is more delicate. The body has already been operated on once, and there’s internal scarring. The aim is not to “redo everything,” but to smooth out what’s been disrupted.

Cosmetic surgery is usually seen as a one-time decision. You fix something that has been bothering you, recover, and move on. But that’s not always how it plays out. Across clinics, there’s a noticeable rise in patients coming back for a second procedure, not by choice, but because the first one didn’t go the way they expected. Uneven results, visible scars, or simply a shape that doesn’t feel right. These are now becoming common reasons for redo surgeries.

Must Read | Sushruta to selfies: How India became a global capital for plastic surgery

According to Dr Gupta, “correction cases are no longer occasional. The cases come in regularly, and often with more complexity than first-time procedures.”

Why routine cosmetic surgeries can go wrong

Take gynecomastia surgery, for instance. On paper, it sounds simple: remove excess tissue, flatten the chest. But in reality, it involves careful contouring. When that step is rushed or not planned properly, patients are left with uneven sides, dents, or scars that are hard to ignore.

Something similar shows up in liposuction cases. Instead of a smoother body line, some patients end up with irregular fat removal. It’s not dramatic at first, but under certain lighting or in fitted clothes, the unevenness becomes obvious.

Story continues below this ad

Rhinoplasty corrections are another category altogether. Some patients walk in saying their nose still looks tilted. Others complain about breathing issues that didn’t exist earlier.

Why are such cases increasing?

There’s no single reason but a pattern does emerge. More clinics are offering cosmetic procedures. Prices vary widely. And for many patients, the decision comes down to convenience or cost, rather than training or experience of the surgeon. At the same time, there’s a lot of simplified messaging around these treatments. They’re often presented as quick fixes, without enough discussion about planning or long-term results. That gap shows up later.

Incomplete intervention or over-correction is also a key reason. Sometimes not enough tissue or fat is removed, leaving the original concern only partially addressed. In other cases, too much is removed, creating hollowness or deformity that then needs reconstruction rather than simple correction.

Cosmetic procedures are often perceived as straightforward, but they require detailed assessment, marking, and execution. Inexperienced handling or rushed procedures can lead to outcomes that need revision. The body’s own healing process can also influence results. Individual variation in healing, including swelling, fibrosis (internal scarring), or fat redistribution, can alter outcomes over time, sometimes making a second procedure necessary.

Why are revision cases more challenging

Story continues below this ad

Redo surgery is not just physically more complex. It’s also a different conversation. Patients are more cautious because they are already disappointed and have trust issues. They ask more questions. Some are unsure if they even want to go through surgery again, but also don’t want to live with the result they currently have. Besides, revision surgeries are more expensive. This makes counselling and setting realistic expectations mandatory.

From a surgical point of view, there’s less margin for error. The tissue has already healed once. Scarring changes how the body responds. Every step has to be more deliberate. All these aspects make redo or revision surgeries extremely challenging, and only an expert surgeon with years of surgical experience can do them justice and deliver the desired results.

What should patients keep in mind?

A few basic checks can make a big difference:

Look at the surgeon’s training, not just before-and-after photos

Make sure the procedure is being done in a proper medical setup.

Ask what the plan is, not just what the result will look like.

Be cautious of anything that sounds too quick or too easy.

Most redo surgeries can improve the situation, sometimes significantly. But they’re rarely as simple as the first procedure should have been. And that’s really the point: getting it right the first time is always easier than fixing it later.