She had a facelift, returned with distorted vision: The pitfalls of cosmetic surgery

When Uma Dongre, a Pune-based copywriter in her 50s, considered undergoing a facelift, she wanted to discuss how the procedure could be adapted to account for her glaucoma, an eye condition that can damage the optic nerve. She questioned the need for additional procedures around her eyes, asked whether they could be postponed and suggested a shorter operation to reduce the risks she was concerned about.

The surgery went ahead on August 5, 2026. That evening, Dongre says, she noticed that her vision was distorted. She subsequently found that her visual-field test results had deteriorated compared with a test conducted before the operation. Dongre alleges that despite repeatedly raising concerns about her eye condition, blood pressure, fat grafting around her eyes and post-operative medication, the doctor did not have the detailed discussion she had sought. “I signed consent forms but did not feel that my specific concerns had been adequately addressed,” she says.

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Dr Ashish Davalbhakta, chief aesthetic plastic surgeon and managing director of Pune-based Aesthetics Medispa, who operated on her, disputes the allegations. He says, “Her blood pressure had been maintained within the normal range; the surgery had gone well and her vision complaints were related to a pre-existing eye condition. We had advised her to consult ophthalmic specialists, and she was also referred for further evaluation.”

The disagreement raises questions about informed consent, individualised risk assessment and accountability as cosmetic procedures gain popularity in India.

India recorded an estimated 10,61,480 aesthetic and cosmetic procedures in 2025, including 5,74,840 surgical and 4,86,640 non-surgical procedures, according to a recently published report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). In 2010, the estimated total was 8,02,820 procedures, comprising 3,89,680 surgical and 4,13,140 non-surgical procedures. The figures indicate an increase of around 32 per cent in India over the 15-year period. Globally, the estimated number of procedures rose from 1.41 crore in 2010 to approximately 3.52 crore in 2025.

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A patient’s concerns before surgery

Dongre says she first contacted Dr Davalbhakta in December 2025 to discuss a facelift. “I disclosed that I had previously self-injected mineral oil into my face and shared an MRI,” she says. She had also raised concerns about glaucoma and the need to maintain her diastolic blood pressure at a level she believed was safe. After postponing the procedure, she says she underwent further consultations, including a psychiatric assessment arranged through the surgeon. The operation was eventually scheduled for August 5, 2026.

On August 3, she asked whether the facelift could be performed without the eyebrow procedure, pinch blepharoplasty — a minimally invasive lower eyelid procedure that removes excess, loose or crepey skin directly beneath the eyelashes — and fat grafting. She also asked whether the additional procedures could be undertaken separately after the swelling had subsided. “I was willing to accept a less satisfactory cosmetic result if that meant avoiding procedures that could pose additional risks to my vision,” she says.

Dongre alleges that the planned procedures went ahead and that the operation lasted approximately 10 hours, rather than the eight hours initially estimated. She also says she asked the surgeon not to prescribe steroids after surgery because of her glaucoma. According to her, steroids were prescribed or administered, but she refused to take them and reminded the surgeon of her earlier request.

“My concerns about blood pressure were not adequately addressed. I was unable to act on my concerns while in the intensive care unit after being given medication intravenously. The deterioration in my vision occurred post-operative care. My contention is not that I did not sign consent forms, but that the process did not adequately address my questions about the necessity of the procedures, the possibility of postponing them and the risks specific to my medical history,” she says.

Rejecting Dongre’s allegations, Dr Davalbhakta says, “Her blood pressure had been maintained within the normal range and the surgery had been completed successfully.” He attributes her subsequent vision complaints to a pre-existing eye condition and says she had been advised to consult ophthalmic specialists.

“She was referred for further assessment, including at the National Institute of Ophthalmology, where the cost of a consultation was covered. The fat grafting was part of the treatment plan discussed with her and she had agreed to the procedure. Cosmetic surgeons unfortunately see several complicated patients like her,” he says.

Managing expectations and assessing risks

Explaining his approach to cosmetic consultations, Dr Davalbhakta says his practice begins by understanding a patient’s concerns, followed by an examination and a discussion of possible changes.

“Patients are not necessarily expected to proceed immediately and may take months to consider their options or seek other opinions. Cosmetic outcomes can be subjective even when a surgeon believes a procedure has been performed according to accepted standards. We can only guarantee the steps,” he says, pointing to differences in swelling, fibrosis and internal bleeding between patients.

Dr Davalbhakta says psychological assessments are important when patients have unrealistic expectations or believe surgery will resolve unhappiness arising from other issues. He argues that surgeons can face difficult situations when patients are dissatisfied with outcomes despite the procedures being carried out as planned.

Dr Vinod Vij, consultant in plastic and cosmetic surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says a facelift is not automatically ruled out for a patient with well-controlled glaucoma. However, he insists that the type and severity of the condition should be established before elective surgery.

“The anaesthetist must be aware of the diagnosis because certain drugs such as atropine and glycopyrrolate may be unsuitable for some patients with glaucoma. Factors such as hypotension, head-down positioning, coughing and vomiting also require consideration. The precautions depend on the individual patient and the procedure. Patients should be informed about possible scarring, pain, swelling, bruising, numbness, asymmetry, infection, bleeding and other complications. Patients should also be screened for psychological concerns, including depression, anxiety and body dysmorphic disorder, and surgeons should refuse to operate when a patient is unsuitable or has unrealistic expectations,” Dr Vij explains.

The legal recourse available to patients

Supreme Court advocate Mahendra Bajpai says cosmetic procedures can present particular challenges because outcomes are subjective and patients may be reluctant to speak publicly about having undergone treatment. India needs more detailed pre-procedure counselling and documentation, as in Western countries.

“In the past five years, we have seen an increase in cosmetic-treatment disputes. Most cases are settled out of court, as both patients and doctors prefer to avoid prolonged litigation and publicity,” he says.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, former president of the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), says patients who believe they have suffered harm following a cosmetic procedure can lodge a complaint with the council. If a complaint warrants an inquiry, a committee hears both sides and examines their submissions.

“The committee examines whether the procedure carried known complications, whether the doctor followed the prescribed standards of care and whether the patient was adequately informed about the possible risks,” Dr Rughwani says. “If the doctor has followed all the required protocols, complications alone do not necessarily establish medical negligence.”

The council also examines communication between the doctor and patient and has experts who can investigate such complaints. Complaints can be filed online through the MMC website, with a hard copy also required to be sent to its head office in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials say patients can approach the department over issues involving drugs, injectables or sedatives, and that the FDA can initiate an inquiry into such complaints.