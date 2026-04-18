The quickest anti-ageing fitness hack: How to start core exercises at any age

When theatre person, actor and producer Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal demonstrated a dedication to maintaining core strength at 80, many people asked me if it was possible to develop core strength at any age. Yes, core strength can be developed, improved and maintained at any age. It prevents muscle wasting, so you must take this up after 50.

The impact of core exercises extends far beyond aesthetics. When the muscles around your abdomen, lower back and pelvis are strong and coordinated, the body functions more harmoniously — leading to better breathing patterns, improved circulation, better mobility and even a calmer, more focused mind.

Why core strengthening matters

At a physiological level, the “core” includes not just the abdominal muscles, but also the diaphragm, pelvic floor and deep stabilisers like the transverse abdominis. These muscles work together to maintain intra-abdominal pressure, support the spine and assist in vital functions like digestion and elimination.