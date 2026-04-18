The quickest anti-ageing fitness hack: How to start core exercises at any age

When theatre person, actor and producer Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal demonstrated a dedication to maintaining core strength at 80, many people asked me if it was possible to develop core strength at any age. Yes, core strength can be developed, improved and maintained at any age. It prevents muscle wasting, so you must take this up after 50.
The impact of core exercises extends far beyond aesthetics. When the muscles around your abdomen, lower back and pelvis are strong and coordinated, the body functions more harmoniously — leading to better breathing patterns, improved circulation, better mobility and even a calmer, more focused mind.
At a physiological level, the “core” includes not just the abdominal muscles, but also the diaphragm, pelvic floor and deep stabilisers like the transverse abdominis. These muscles work together to maintain intra-abdominal pressure, support the spine and assist in vital functions like digestion and elimination.
A proper core routine should always begin with a warm-up. Gentle walking or jogging increases blood flow and prepares the cardiovascular system. Dynamic movements like twisting, side bends and forward-backward bending mobilise the spine and activate the obliques and lower back muscles. These reduce the risk of injury and ensure that the muscles are ready for more focused engagement.
The first exercise is ideal for beginners. Lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor creates a stable base. As you bring your upper body slightly toward your knees, focusing on controlled breathing and tightening the abdominal muscles, you activate the rectus abdominis (the “six-pack” muscle) along with deeper stabilizers. Performing 10 repetitions for 2 sets, or working continuously for one minute, builds foundational strength.
Following this with alternating elbow-to-knee movements introduces rotational motion, engaging the obliques. This improves coordination between the upper and lower body and enhances spinal mobility. The slow, controlled pace ensures proper muscle activation rather than momentum-driven movement.
The second exercise is called standing cross crunches, which adds a functional dimension. By standing and using a wall for support, you engage balance and stability while performing a cross-body motion. When you bring your elbow toward the opposite knee, you activate the obliques and hip flexors while also challenging coordination. This type of movement mimics real-life actions, making it highly practical. The breathing pattern — inhale to prepare, exhale during contraction — helps engage the deep core muscles more effectively. Performing this for one minute on each side improves endurance and neuromuscular control.
For those seeking a more intense workout, combining squats with kicking movements significantly elevates the challenge. Squats primarily target the lower body — quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes — but they also require strong core stabilisation to maintain proper form. When you add a kicking motion, the demand on the core increases dramatically.
The body must stabilise itself on one leg while generating force with the other, engaging the abdominals, obliques and lower back. This dynamic movement also raises the heart rate, contributing to a higher metabolic rate and increased calorie expenditure. Over time, this can support fat loss and improved cardiovascular fitness.
It’s worth noting that while exercise can boost metabolism, the idea of dramatically increasing basal metabolic rate (BMR) through short routines alone is often exaggerated. However, consistent training that builds muscle mass and improves overall activity levels does contribute to better energy utilization and body composition.
To maximize the benefits of any core routine, it’s essential to pair exercise with supportive habits. A balanced diet rich in nutrients fuels muscle recovery and overall health. Adequate hydration supports metabolic processes and joint function. Rest and recovery allow the body to repair and grow stronger.
Over time, this foundation of strength supports not just movement, but a more balanced and productive lifestyle.
(Dr Mickey Mehta is a holistic health expert)