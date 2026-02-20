Colorectal cancer signs we miss: For 48-year-old, it began with constipation and sudden changes in gut

Detected early, colorectal cancer is treatable, with five-year survival rates of 90–95% for Stage I. Late stages complicate matters, says doctor

By: Express News Service
4 min readFeb 20, 2026 07:59 AM IST
Colorectal cancerIt’s a highly curable disease when identified early. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

It was a usual working day for 48-year-old B Pattnaik. But after lunch, he felt queasy, went to the washroom, passed bloody stools, felt dizzy and crumbled in a heap. Colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where after initial fluids and tests, he underwent a sigmoidoscopy. It showed a large rectal tumour. A biopsy confirmed colon cancer that had crept up close to his liver.

“He said he had developed constipation over the last six to eight months, occasionally had blood in his stools which he attributed to constipation, his junk diet and cups of coffee. His routine tests like cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure were normal and he had no family history of any condition, so he was confident of his fitness. He ignored these symptoms which would come and go as something caused by his hectic lifestyle,” says Dr Amanjeet Singh, senior director and head, colorectal surgery at Medanta, Gurugram.

A father of two teenagers, Pattnaik is now recovering. The doctors had to do colectomy, which means removing a portion of colon, administer chemotherapy to destroy any remnant cancer cells as well as targeted therapy, which targets cancer cell markers to disrupt tumour growth. “Yet all of these could have been avoided had he paid heed to subtle signs like changes in bowel behaviour, a new onset constipation and rectal bleeding. Detected early, colorectal cancer is highly curable and treatable, with five-year survival rates of 90–95% for Stage I. Delay and advancing stages complicate matters,” says Dr Singh.

What are early signs of colorectal cancer?

Do not ignore a change in bowel habits. A 2023 study flagged early-onset colorectal cancer symptoms as abdominal pain, persistent diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, inadequate evacuation and feeling the urge to go back to the washroom, unexplained weight loss and iron deficiency anaemia. The presence of even a few of these symptoms significantly elevates diagnostic risk, underscoring why prompt attention is vital. For example, if haemoglobin levels dip, particularly in women (8 or 9, without bleeding in menopausal women), without any known reason, get investigated rather than opt for iron infusions.

The challenge in India is that patients frequently delay seeking help for bowel-related symptoms due to deep-seated cultural and social inhibitions. This reticence to discuss such issues, even with medical professionals, often results in diagnoses occurring at advanced stages. At this point, treatment becomes more complex, less effective and the prognosis is significantly poorer.

Is lifestyle the strongest risk factor of colorectal cancer?

Although some bit of risk is attributable to genetic components, in my patient’s case lifestyle did have a role to play. A diet high in red meats, processed meats and fats while being low in fibre, binge drinking, smoking, sleeplessness and prolonged sedentary behaviour do play a part.

Why does early detection matter?

It’s a highly curable disease when identified early. So, we must be aware of warning signs and seek timely medical consultation. Though colorectal cancers are still treatable even if they spread to the liver, the outcome is very good if diagnosed early and is actually curable if detected on routine screening.

Story continues below this ad

Colorectal cancers are unique in the sense that they develop from non-cancerous polyps which change to dysplasia and then full-blown cancers. The transition from a polyp to cancer usually takes 3-5 years and that’s the reason we have this time to screen and detect it at the polyp stage. These polyps can be removed by day care colonoscopy only and do not need any further treatment.

Who is at risk?

Those with a family history of colorectal cancers, personal or family history of polyps, ovarian and breast cancer and those with inflammatory bowel disease. This high-risk group needs to be screened.

Surgery is also a lot advanced these days. With the use of laparoscopy and robotic surgery, it can be done through small holes without any major cuts, thus decreasing the recovery time and complication rates.

When should one get a colonoscopy done?

Begin screening at age 45 and then repeat it every five years. Make sure that you are on a stricter lifestyle correction course in your middling years.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog

Photos

In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
No-trust move against Speaker: Govt plays on differences within Opp ranks
No-trust move against Speaker Birla: Govt plays on differences within Opposition ranks
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement