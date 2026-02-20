Colorectal cancer signs we miss: For 48-year-old, it began with constipation and sudden changes in gut

It was a usual working day for 48-year-old B Pattnaik. But after lunch, he felt queasy, went to the washroom, passed bloody stools, felt dizzy and crumbled in a heap. Colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where after initial fluids and tests, he underwent a sigmoidoscopy. It showed a large rectal tumour. A biopsy confirmed colon cancer that had crept up close to his liver.

“He said he had developed constipation over the last six to eight months, occasionally had blood in his stools which he attributed to constipation, his junk diet and cups of coffee. His routine tests like cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure were normal and he had no family history of any condition, so he was confident of his fitness. He ignored these symptoms which would come and go as something caused by his hectic lifestyle,” says Dr Amanjeet Singh, senior director and head, colorectal surgery at Medanta, Gurugram.

A father of two teenagers, Pattnaik is now recovering. The doctors had to do colectomy, which means removing a portion of colon, administer chemotherapy to destroy any remnant cancer cells as well as targeted therapy, which targets cancer cell markers to disrupt tumour growth. “Yet all of these could have been avoided had he paid heed to subtle signs like changes in bowel behaviour, a new onset constipation and rectal bleeding. Detected early, colorectal cancer is highly curable and treatable, with five-year survival rates of 90–95% for Stage I. Delay and advancing stages complicate matters,” says Dr Singh.

What are early signs of colorectal cancer?

Do not ignore a change in bowel habits. A 2023 study flagged early-onset colorectal cancer symptoms as abdominal pain, persistent diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, inadequate evacuation and feeling the urge to go back to the washroom, unexplained weight loss and iron deficiency anaemia. The presence of even a few of these symptoms significantly elevates diagnostic risk, underscoring why prompt attention is vital. For example, if haemoglobin levels dip, particularly in women (8 or 9, without bleeding in menopausal women), without any known reason, get investigated rather than opt for iron infusions.

The challenge in India is that patients frequently delay seeking help for bowel-related symptoms due to deep-seated cultural and social inhibitions. This reticence to discuss such issues, even with medical professionals, often results in diagnoses occurring at advanced stages. At this point, treatment becomes more complex, less effective and the prognosis is significantly poorer.

Is lifestyle the strongest risk factor of colorectal cancer?

Although some bit of risk is attributable to genetic components, in my patient’s case lifestyle did have a role to play. A diet high in red meats, processed meats and fats while being low in fibre, binge drinking, smoking, sleeplessness and prolonged sedentary behaviour do play a part.

Why does early detection matter?

It’s a highly curable disease when identified early. So, we must be aware of warning signs and seek timely medical consultation. Though colorectal cancers are still treatable even if they spread to the liver, the outcome is very good if diagnosed early and is actually curable if detected on routine screening.

Story continues below this ad

Colorectal cancers are unique in the sense that they develop from non-cancerous polyps which change to dysplasia and then full-blown cancers. The transition from a polyp to cancer usually takes 3-5 years and that’s the reason we have this time to screen and detect it at the polyp stage. These polyps can be removed by day care colonoscopy only and do not need any further treatment.

Who is at risk?

Those with a family history of colorectal cancers, personal or family history of polyps, ovarian and breast cancer and those with inflammatory bowel disease. This high-risk group needs to be screened.

Surgery is also a lot advanced these days. With the use of laparoscopy and robotic surgery, it can be done through small holes without any major cuts, thus decreasing the recovery time and complication rates.

When should one get a colonoscopy done?

Begin screening at age 45 and then repeat it every five years. Make sure that you are on a stricter lifestyle correction course in your middling years.