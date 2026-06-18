He turned to collagen supp for stronger bones. It left him bloated

A few months ago, a middle-aged gentleman walked into my clinic with a familiar complaint. His abdomen felt bloated almost all the time. There was a persistent heaviness after meals, occasional heartburn and an uncomfortable sensation of fullness that seemed to linger through the day. He had been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) years ago and believed his symptoms were simply worsening with age.

His diet was reasonable. His medical tests were largely unremarkable. Yet something was clearly amiss. A longer conversation revealed an important detail. He had recently begun taking collagen supplements — self-prescribed, encouraged by social media videos and glowing testimonials from friends. He had been told collagen supplements would improve his skin, strengthen his joints and bones, slow ageing and even help his digestion. Instead, he was experiencing worsening gastrointestinal symptoms.

His story is not unique. Across age groups, collagen supplements have become one of the fastest-growing wellness trends. Powders, drinks, gummies and capsules promise youthful skin, stronger bones, healthier hair and an almost magical reversal of ageing. But how much of this is backed by science and how much is fuelled by clever marketing?

What is collagen?

Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body. It is found in the skin, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments and blood vessels, acting like the scaffolding that gives tissues strength and elasticity. As we age, collagen production naturally declines. The process accelerates after the age of 40. Skin becomes thinner and less elastic, wrinkles appear, cartilage wears down and bone density gradually decreases. This biological reality has created a fertile market for supplements claiming to replace what time takes away.

But when collagen is consumed orally, it does not travel intact to the skin or joints. The digestive system breaks it down into amino acids and smaller peptides, much like any other protein. The body then decides where and how these building blocks are used. This is why collagen supplements are not of much use.

The evidence: Some modest benefits

Scientific studies suggest that collagen supplementation may have certain benefits.

There is evidence that collagen peptides can improve skin hydration, elasticity and texture, especially in older adults. Some studies also indicate a modest reduction in the appearance of wrinkles.

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Similarly, collagen may offer mild benefits for joint health. In people with age-related cartilage degeneration or osteoarthritis, it may help reduce discomfort and improve mobility to a limited extent. But the improvement is generally modest rather than dramatic.

The hidden problem of self-prescription

What is worrisome is the casual way in which these supplements are consumed. Few discuss them with their doctors. Even fewer read the ingredient list. Collagen powders and drinks are not always pure collagen. They often contain flavouring agents, sweeteners, preservatives and other additives that may trigger digestive discomfort in susceptible individuals. Bloating, abdominal fullness, gas and mild heartburn are among the commonly reported side effects. Individuals with pre-existing digestive disorders such as IBS may find their symptoms worsening.

Marine collagen, derived from fish, poses another challenge. Some users complain of an unpleasant aftertaste or lingering fishy flavour that can make regular use difficult.

Can food do the same job?

The uncomfortable truth for the supplement industry is that collagen is not nutritionally indispensable. The body is remarkably capable of making its own collagen if it receives the right raw materials. Adequate protein intake remains the key. Vitamin C is equally crucial because it is essential for collagen synthesis. Citrus fruits, amla, guava, berries, tomatoes and green vegetables provide abundant amounts.

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Other nutrients, including zinc, copper and iron, also participate in collagen formation.

In other words, a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits and vegetables supports collagen production naturally and at a fraction of the cost of most commercial supplements.

The real anti-ageing prescription

The irony is that the interventions proven to slow age-related decline are often the least glamorous.

Regular exercise preserves muscle mass and bone strength. Strength training improves joint function. Adequate sleep supports tissue repair. Avoiding smoking protects collagen fibres from premature breakdown. A nutritious diet maintains skin and metabolic health. No powder can replace these habits.

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Collagen supplements may have a place for selected individuals, particularly older adults with joint discomfort or those seeking small improvements in skin quality. But they should be viewed as adjuncts, not essentials. More importantly, they should not be mistaken for longevity pills.

The gentleman in my clinic eventually stopped his collagen supplement. His bloating gradually improved and his IBS returned to its usual, manageable baseline. And he stopped scrolling for health solutions.

(Dr Tickoo is senior director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)