Despite applying collagen cream, 30-year-old’s wrinkles remained: What does this supplement really do?

One of my female patients in her 30s wanted to know why her crow’s feet — the thin fine lines around the eye cavity — weren’t disappearing despite taking a collagen supplement for years. She said he had started taking collagen supplements ever since the day she started to see fine lines. With regular use, teamed up with a daily skincare routine, clean diet and a healthy lifestyle, her skin plumped up, felt more hydrated and looked toned. However, what bothered her were not just fine lines but the appearance of wrinkles.

A 42-year-old man was equally unhappy ever since he started taking collagen powders and creams after hearing about their anti-ageing benefits. In the beginning, he saw an improvement in his complexion as it looked smoother and slightly glowing. But eventually, he started developing wrinkles and loose skin, both of which are typical attributes of ageing.

This is the biggest myth around collagen, fuelled in no small part by social media conversations and studies, most of which are funded by companies which make collagen creams. It does help improve the appearance of your skin but it is not a miracle cure that will prevent or reverse signs of ageing. It does not hinder the natural progression of skin growth within the body. In fact, collagen supplements and products do not stop the biological processes associated with ageing, including cellular damage, hormonal fluctuations, exposure to the environment and other genetic conditions.

Why collagen production goes down with age

The body makes collagen naturally. It is one of the main proteins that help the skin stay firm, smooth and elastic. The production of collagen decreases over time, typically starting in a person’s mid-20s. This decline results in loss of skin elasticity, which contributes to the formation of fine lines, wrinkles and drooping skin. High sugar intake causes a process that makes collagen fibres stiff and brittle. Hormonal fluctuations, like drop in estrogen levels during menopause, are another reason.

Collagen doesn’t go directly to wrinkles

When you ingest collagen, your body breaks it down into individual amino acids, just like any other protein. These broken-down amino acids enter the body’s general amino acid pool. They do not travel directly to the skin or face; your body uses them wherever they are needed most urgently, which may not be the skin.

Other factors that trigger ageing

There are many variables that influence the way someone ages, such as how much time they spend outside in the sun, what they eat, how much stress they have in their life, their sleeping patterns and their general health. Although collagen can help maintain the quality of your skin, it is only effective if these other factors are taken into account.

Are there alternatives for wrinkle control?

Sunscreens are the most effective way to prevent collagen damage and protect it from UV rays. Topical retinoids can stimulate collagen synthesis and inhibit the enzymes that destroy it. A balanced diet, not smoking and managing sugar intake are more effective for maintaining skin structure.

Collagen supplements or collagen-based beauty products may improve skin hydration and elasticity to some extent. People using these products admit that their skin feels slightly smoother or fuller. However, the improvements in the skin are usually minimal and not permanent. If people have realistic expectations of collagen, then they will be able to concentrate on creating a healthy skin environment instead of looking for miraculous cures to combat the effects of ageing.

(The author is dermatologist and aesthetic physician, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi)