Climate change heat stress puts 145 m Indian children at risk of dehydration, heatstroke: Study

145 million Indian children aged 0-9 are exposed to at least one additional month of heat stress each year because of human-induced climate change.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 11:41 AM IST
indian kid drinking waterAs climate change makes heat waves more frequent and intense, children are increasingly exposed to conditions in which their bodies struggle to regulate temperature. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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For parents, extreme heat is no longer simply a matter of checking the weather forecast. It is beginning to shape everyday decisions about whether children can walk to school, play outdoors or even spend time outside in the evening. “Extreme heat must be treated as a disaster, not just a weather warning,” says Bhavreen Kandhari, a Delhi-based mother of two. She is deeply worried that cities are becoming increasingly unliveable for children.

“We worry about children falling sick, dehydration, whether their journeys to school can be safe with worsening air pollution now mixing with extreme heat. Childhood shrinks in this extreme heat. It is a loss of play, a loss of outdoor childhood. We used to check the AQI (air quality index) before sending children outside, and now we are also checking the temperature. At 6:30 pm, the temperature still hovers at 38 or 40 degrees — can we even send the children out to play? This captures the reality of parenting in urban India right now, and it is not good,” Kandhari told The Indian Express.

Kandhari, who has set up Warrior Moms, a nationwide network of mothers and citizens fighting for children’s right to breathe clean air, is now seeing another threat converge with air pollution: extreme heat. Her concerns resonate with new research from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), which finds that up to 560 million children aged 0-9 globally — 43% of all children in this age group — are experiencing at least one additional month, or 30 or more days, of heat stress every year because of human-induced climate change. In India, the number is 145 million children, or 61% of those aged 0-9.

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The study, published in Science Advances, combined population data with state-of-the-art climate models and attribution science to determine how much of this exposure can be linked specifically to human-induced climate change.

According to Rosa Pietroiusti, lead author of the study and a PhD researcher at VUB, children’s exposure is higher than that of any other age group. It is also nearly three times the number of people aged 60-69 — about 190 million, or 30% of that age group — experiencing at least one additional month of heat stress.

Why are the findings significant?

The findings are particularly concerning because children are physiologically more vulnerable to extreme heat. Their bodies heat up faster than those of adults, they sweat less efficiently and they depend on adults to keep them hydrated, rested and protected. Excessive heat can disrupt the body’s normal functioning and, in severe cases, cause dehydration, heatstroke and organ failure. It can also interfere with learning and cognitive development.

The study focuses on humid heat, which can be more dangerous than dry heat because high humidity prevents sweat from evaporating efficiently, making it harder for the body to cool itself. As climate change makes heat waves more frequent and intense, children are increasingly exposed to conditions in which their bodies struggle to regulate temperature.

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The risks are not evenly distributed. Children from low-income families can be particularly vulnerable because they may have fewer options to escape the heat — whether through air-conditioning, reliable electricity, access to cool spaces or the ability to alter school and travel routines.

Dr Harshal Salve of AIIMS, New Delhi, said the research adds to the growing evidence of the health impacts of climate change on children. “UNICEF has warned that nearly half of the world’s children face at least three major climate-related threats, including extreme heat and heat waves. In India, rising temperatures and more frequent heat waves are making it increasingly difficult for children to stay safe and healthy. Children from low-income families are at even greater risk because they often have fewer ways to protect themselves from the heat. When children’s health suffers, it can affect their education, growth and, ultimately, our future,” he added.

What does heat stress mean?

Heat stress days in the study are days of humid heat stress, defined as a wet-bulb globe temperature in the shade of more than 28°C. At these levels, protective measures such as reducing physical activity and taking structured rest periods are recommended to prevent heat-related illness.

Additional heat stress days are those attributable to human-induced climate change — days that would not have occurred in the absence of climate change. Researchers estimate these using attribution methods applied to observation-based reanalysis data or global climate models. Total heat stress days include both days attributable to climate change and those that would have occurred even without it.

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Heat burden is rising in India

The VUB analysis shows that climate change has already doubled the number of Indian children aged 0-9 exposed to at least five total months of dangerous heat stress each year — from 59 million to 118 million, or 50% of children in this age group.

The projections become starker with further warming. In a 1.5°C warmer world, around 166 million Indian children (74%) aged 0-9 are projected to experience at least one additional month of heat stress each year. Around 123 million (55%) could experience at least five total months, or 150 days, of heat stress.

In a 2°C warmer world, the number experiencing at least one additional month of heat stress could rise to 169 million (96%), while around 120 million (68%) could experience at least five total months.

Globally, the pattern is similar. In a 1.5°C world, around 620 million children (49%) aged 0-9 are projected to experience at least one additional month of heat stress per year. At 2°C of warming, this could rise to around 650 million (59%). South Asia, Southeast Asia and West Africa are projected to have the highest numbers of children exposed to dangerous heat stress.

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For Wim Thiery, senior author of the study and professor at VUB, the findings underline the need for urgent action. Protecting children from the worst impacts of climate change will require policymakers to drastically reduce fossil-fuel emissions and limit warming in line with the Paris Agreement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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