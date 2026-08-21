Cleaner air may help children’s lungs grow better: Lessons from London study

For years, the debate around air pollution has focused on what we can see and measure: dirty streets, traffic fumes and hazy city skies. But the effects of polluted air can begin much earlier, affecting children while their lungs are still growing.

A new study published in The Lancet offers an encouraging message. It suggests that when traffic pollution falls, children’s lungs can grow better. The research looked at what happened to children in London after the introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone, or ULEZ, and compared them with children living in Luton, where no such clean-air zone was introduced.

Why does this matter? Childhood is a crucial period for lung development. The lungs continue to grow through childhood and adolescence, and failing to reach their full potential may increase the risk of breathing problems and other serious health conditions later in life. Previous research has already linked traffic pollution with poorer lung development. What was less clear was whether cleaning up urban air could actually improve the way children’s lungs grow. This study provides some of the strongest evidence so far that it can.

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Researchers followed more than 3,400 children between the ages of six and nine when they first joined the research. They were followed for five years, beginning before London’s ULEZ came into force in April 2019. Researchers checked the children’s lung function every year, while also tracking the levels of air pollution around their homes. This made the study particularly useful. Rather than comparing different groups of children at different times, researchers were able to follow the same children as they grew. Luton provided a comparison because it had a similar urban setting but did not have a clean-air zone.

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The starting point was not particularly reassuring for London. Before the ULEZ began, children in London had slightly smaller lung capacity than children in Luton. They were also exposed to considerably more nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant closely linked to vehicle exhaust.

Then the picture began to change. Over the years that followed, lung growth among the London children was faster than among children in Luton. On average, their lung capacity increased by about 10 millilitres more each year. That may sound like a small difference, but the effect accumulated as the children grew.

After four years, the gap between the two groups had essentially disappeared. Average lung capacity was almost identical in London and Luton. In other words, the children who had started with a disadvantage in London appeared to have caught up with their peers.

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At the same time, air pollution fell more quickly in London. The reduction was particularly clear for nitrogen dioxide. This pattern is important because it suggests that the improvement in children’s lung growth was linked to the improvement in the air they were breathing.

The researchers also found a decline in the proportion of London children whose lung function was considered clinically impaired. In London, the proportion fell from 14% at the beginning of the study to 9% after four years. There was also a smaller decline in Luton, from 9% to 7%.

The research does not suggest that a clean-air zone is a magic solution to every health problem caused by pollution. Nor does it prove that the ULEZ alone caused every improvement seen in the children. But the timing and pattern are striking: London introduced the policy, pollution levels fell, and children’s lung growth improved relative to children in the comparison city.

There is also an important wider message. Millions of children around the world grow up in cities where traffic remains a major source of air pollution. Measures that reduce vehicle pollution are often discussed in terms of emissions, congestion and the environment. This research puts a human face on the issue: cleaner streets may also mean healthier lungs for children.

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The study’s authors argue that cities should consider introducing clean-air zones more quickly and more widely. Their findings suggest that such policies are not simply about making urban air cleaner. They may help children reach healthier lung development during the years when it matters most.

For parents, the message is straightforward. Air pollution is not just an environmental nuisance. It can affect children’s health while they are growing. And the encouraging news from London is that improving the air may give young lungs a chance to recover and grow more normally.

Cleaner air, in this sense, is not only about what children breathe today. It may also shape how well they breathe for years to come.