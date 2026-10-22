Sleeping too much but tired? Study shows a possible new type of depression

Sleeping too much, struggling to wake up, or feeling exhausted despite spending enough time in bed are common experiences among people with depression. However, new research suggests that, for some individuals, these symptoms may reflect more than ordinary sleep disturbances. They may be associated with disruptions to the body’s internal biological clock, a system that regulates sleep, wakefulness, hormones and other daily physiological processes that affect mental health.

A study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry in October 2026 has proposed a distinct pattern of depression known as “circadian depression.” Researchers found that approximately one in four participants with severe, recurrent or persistent depression displayed characteristics associated with this pattern. The findings could eventually help clinicians understand why depression varies between individuals and why some people respond differently to treatment.

What is circadian depression?

The human body operates according to circadian rhythms, approximately 24-hour cycles that influence sleep, alertness, body temperature, hormone release and metabolism. These rhythms are coordinated by the brain’s internal clock and influenced by environmental cues, particularly daylight and darkness.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

When the timing of these rhythms becomes misaligned with a person’s daily routine or environmental conditions, sleep and daytime functioning can suffer. Researchers believe that such disruptions may also be associated with particular patterns of depressive illness. Circadian depression is a proposed subtype rather than an officially established diagnostic category. It describes a combination of depressive symptoms and sleep-related characteristics that may indicate an important role for biological timing in an individual’s condition.

What did the study find?

Led by Emiliana Tonini and colleagues at the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre, the research analysed clinical and genetic information from 11,380 adults participating in the Australian Genetics of Depression Study.

Researchers examined six characteristics associated with circadian disruption:

Delayed sleep timing, including going to bed and waking up unusually late.

Social jet lag, in which sleep schedules differ substantially between weekdays and free days.

A preference for evening activity rather than morning activity.

Severe tiredness upon waking.

Sleeping longer during depressive episodes.

Seasonal changes in mood and behaviour.

Participants who reported at least three of these characteristics were classified as having the proposed circadian subtype. A total of 2,604 participants, or 23 per cent of the sample, met this definition.

Story continues below this ad

The researchers found that this group tended to experience depression at a younger age, with an average onset around 19 years compared with approximately 23 years in the remaining participants. They also reported more severe depressive symptoms, greater psychological distress, suicidal thoughts and experiences resembling unusually elevated mood. Weight gain during depressive episodes was also more common. These findings suggest that circadian-related symptoms may help identify a group of people with a particularly complex course of depression.

Why the body clock matters

Sleep changes in depression are not always limited to insomnia or sleeping for longer than usual. “Some people struggle to fall asleep until the early hours of the morning, find it extremely difficult to wake up at a conventional time, and remain tired even after a full night’s sleep. Others notice that their mood and energy worsen during certain seasons or when their daily routine changes,” says Dr Nikhil Modi, Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine specialist at, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

These patterns may reflect a mismatch between the body’s internal clock and a person’s daily schedule. “A regular sleep schedule helps coordinate the body’s biological processes. When sleep and wake times keep shifting, the body may not receive consistent signals about when to rest and when to be alert. This can affect concentration, motivation and emotional regulation, which are already challenging for someone experiencing depression” he explains.

The relationship can also work in the opposite direction. Depression may change a person’s sleep patterns, making it difficult to determine whether circadian disruption is contributing to mood symptoms or occurring as a consequence of them. “The presence of late sleep timings or excessive sleep alone is, therefore, not enough to identify a distinct type of depression,” he adds.

Story continues below this ad

How to correlate sleep patterns with a mental health issue?

A person who feels relatively alert late at night but struggles to function in the morning may find it difficult to maintain daily responsibilities. Another may sleep excessively during a depressive episode and still feel emotionally and physically drained. “When these patterns occur alongside persistent low mood or loss of interest, they warrant attention as part of a broader psychiatric assessment,” says Dr Monica Chib, senior consultant, psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

The concept of circadian depression raises the possibility that, for some people, disturbances in the body’s internal timing may be associated with a particular pattern of depressive illness. “It is an emerging area of research, rather than an established standalone psychiatric diagnosis. Persistent low mood, loss of interest, hopelessness or difficulty managing everyday responsibilities should not be dismissed as the result of a disrupted routine. When these symptoms occur alongside marked changes in sleep or energy, seeking a psychiatric assessment can help establish what is happening and guide treatment,” she adds.

Could circadian depression require different treatment?

One of the study’s most important findings concerned antidepressant response. Participants classified as having circadian depression reported poorer responses to two widely prescribed medication groups: selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs). They also reported more medication side effects.

Story continues below this ad

“Understanding the relationship between sleep patterns and depression may eventually allow mental health care to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach. For now, the priority is to recognise the full pattern of symptoms and assess each person individually,” says Dr Chib.