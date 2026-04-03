Cicada Covid variant BA 3.2: Will existing vaccines work on the 70+ mutations of Omicron virus?

There’s a new name in the Covid conversation, and it comes with an unusual backstory: the ‘Cicada’ Covid variant BA.3.2. Nicknamed after an insect, famous for disappearing for years before suddenly resurfacing, this Covid is spreading quietly across the globe. It sounds alarming. But should it be?

Here’s what we know.

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What Exactly Is the Cicada Covid Variant BA.3.2?

BA.3.2 was first detected in a respiratory sample collected on November 22, 2024, in South Africa, according to Fox News. It belongs to the Omicron family – the same broad lineage that’s been dominating Covid since late 2021 – but it’s accumulated an unusual number of changes along the way. As per a CNN report, kids may be more susceptible to the virus.