Can chilli peppers ease diabetic nerve pain? Here are findings of an expert review

The active component that gives chilli peppers their heat has long been used in pain-relief balms and ointments. (Source: Pexels)

A compound derived from chilli peppers may have a bigger role in managing diabetic nerve pain than previously recognised, according to a new review published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI).

The review analysed 22 clinical studies involving more than 1,800 patients and found that topical capsaicin can provide meaningful relief from neuropathic pain, particularly painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). The capsaicin 0.075% cream worked best. This refers to a topical medication (applied to the skin) containing 0.075 grams of the active extract from chili peppers per 100 grams of cream, gel, or lotion.

In some studies, the pain relief achieved with topical capsaicin was comparable to that seen with certain oral medications, but without the systemic side effects associated with those treatments.