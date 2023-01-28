How do I get my child to sleep at the right time? Can early bedtimes work?

Written by Himani Dalmia

It may come as a surprise to some to learn that children – especially below the age of five years – are not simply miniature adults when it comes to sleep. Their entire sleep architecture is completely different. This is the reason that parents experience sleepless nights for several years with babies and toddlers. In my professional practice as an infant and child sleep specialist, I support hundreds of families. All of these families have the same question: How do I get my child to sleep?

What starts out as frequent night wakings in infancy and toddlerhood evolves into tired schoolchildren who need to be woken up with difficulty in the mornings and who are not at their full capacity while learning or playing throughout the day, often overlapping with attention deficit or learning or behavioural disorders. All of this stems from the core issue of both parents and society at large not being aware of sleep patterns in children. When we first become parents, baby sleep sweeps us clean off our feet as hardly anyone has warned us about it or educated us on it. This often continues, unless we go through a sharp learning curve on our own or seek expert help.

So, here is a breakdown of the key elements that make sleep patterns for babies and children completely different from that of adults:

1. Overtiredness: “Keep a child awake through the day and later at night to get her to sleep better overnight” seems intuitive but is in fact the exact opposite of what should be done. When a child is awake beyond a designated stretch of time at a particular age – called “age-appropriate wake windows” – the child is overtired. The child’s body recognises that sleep isn’t coming and secretes the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline to cope with it. The child experiences a “second wind”, wherein the child snaps back to wakefulness and becomes hyperactive. An overtired child does not sleep well, which can lead to sleep resistance and multiple night wakings.

2. Early bedtimes: Babies and toddlers sleep best in sync with the rising and setting sun, with early bedtimes between 7 and 8 pm. This also helps them avoid overtiredness and get sufficient night sleep.

3. Sleep cycles: “When will my child sleep through the night?” is a question on the mind of every new parent. The technical answer is: never. What your child will eventually learn is to connect sleep cycles without your help. Everyone sleeps in cycles, with adult cycles being around two hours long. A sleep cycle moves through stages like drowsiness, light sleep, deep sleep, deepest sleep, REM sleep and then back through the stages in reverse. At the end of every sleep cycle, all human beings wake up, including adults. Older children and adults are able to soothe themselves back to sleep by turning over, pulling up a blanket, fluffing a pillow etc. Babies and young toddlers cannot be expected to go back to sleep on their own as they are biologically not able to do so without help. It is the job of the parent to soothe the baby back to sleep for another sleep cycle by breastfeeding, bottle feeding rocking or patting. It is biologically normal for them to wake up during naps or night sleep until they gradually reach the “sleeping through the night” milestone at around 3.5 – 4 years.

4. Physical contact and security: Babies and children are biologically programmed to seek physical contact and security from a primary caregiver during sleep. This is a primal instinct that has ensured the survival of the species since young; dependent offspring have not allowed themselves to be abandoned and left vulnerable by parents. As babies, they need to be hand-held during daytime sleep. At night, they sleep best in bed with their parents, versus in cribs, swings, cradles or separate beds. It is normal for children to bedshare until well into their late childhood and pre-teen years. Bedsharing is safe (as long as some simple safety norms are followed), healthy, natural and convenient. Babies and toddlers also sleep well with the aid of breastfeeding, which is actually an important sleep tool, providing nutrition, sleep hormones and physical comfort.

5. Sleep environment: A pitch dark and quiet room for both daytime naps and night sleep (after the age of three months in particular) is vital to good sleep. This is a biological need as children are very easily stimulated and jerked out of sleep. These do not form “bad habits” but, in fact, ensure a well-rested child who adapts better in adverse situations, when required.

6. Sleep milestones: Up till the age of five years, children go through regular sleep milestones called “sleep regressions”, which occur during periods of developmental leaps and “nap transitions”, when they consolidate their daytime sleep and are also awake for longer stretches between their naps. These milestones need to be managed carefully by parents.

Gaining an understanding of these sleep concepts can transform a family’s sleep journey and lay one of the fundamental building blocks for a child’s lifelong physical and mental health.

(Dalmia is a co-author of Sleeping Like a Baby, published by Penguin)