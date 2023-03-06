Can chia seeds beat animal protein? Are they better in controlling cholesterol and blood sugar?

Written by Ushakiran Sisodia

The popularity of chia seeds as a nutritional powerhouse has been steadily increasing, with some claims suggesting that they are superior to animal-based proteins. Apart from weight loss, cholesterol control and acidity reduction, chia seeds are claimed to be a better source of protein and nutrition than animal foods like eggs and meat, but a wider scientific research and data is necessary to support these claims.

CHIA SEEDS ARE HIGH IN NUTRIENTS

Protein is an essential nutrient for building and repairing body tissues. Animal-based foods such as chicken and goat meat are at the top, with about 25-26 grams of protein per 100 grams compared to chia seeds’ respectable 16-17 grams of protein. However, chia seeds contain all ten essential amino acids, particularly arginine, leucine, phenylalanine, valine, and lysine, making them a complete protein source. A study conducted on diabetic rats revealed that chia seed protein has the potential to improve blood sugar control and reduce inflammation.

Fat is another important nutrient that provides necessary energy and helps absorb certain vitamins. While eggs, chicken and goat meat are rich in fat, with about 14-22 grams of fat per 100 grams, chia seeds offer slightly higher fat content with over 30 grams.

Chia seeds exceed animal-based foods in terms of mineral wealth, offering phosphorus (860–919 mg/100 g), calcium (456–631 mg/100 g), potassium (407–726 mg/100g), and magnesium (335–449 mg/100 g) in the greatest amounts. Animal-based foods are also rich in mineral content, mainly calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and zinc but in lesser amounts.

Chia seeds are a standout source of fibre, an essential nutrient that supports digestive health, metabolism and weight management. While eggs, chicken, goat meat or other animal foods contain little to no fibre, chia seeds, with 34.4g/100g of fibre, have a higher quantity of it than all other superfoods such as flaxseeds, quinoa, pumpkin seeds or almonds.

ANIMAL PROTEINS ARE MORE BIO-AVAILABLE

However, while chia seeds may offer some unique benefits, animal-based proteins like eggs and meat are also highly nutritious. Animal-based proteins are often more bio-available, meaning that the body can easily absorb and utilise the nutrients they contain. For example, eggs are one of the best sources of choline, an important nutrient for brain health and development. Additionally, meat is an excellent source of iron, zinc and vitamin B12, which can be challenging to obtain from plant-based sources.

Still, the modern mass-building or athletics community, including successful cricketers, footballers, UFC fighters and professional bodybuilders, is opting for plant-based protein diets over animal-based protein. The low saturated fat and cholesterol content, faster recovery, reduction of inflammation and oxidative stress, the general feasibility of storage and sustainability of plant-based proteins have encouraged professional athletes to opt out of animal-based foods.

WHY CHIA SEEDS MAKE SENSE IN A COMBINATION DIET

A Nutrition Source study by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health says that “60 per cent of the oil in chia seeds is from omega-3 fatty acids. In animal and human studies, omega-3 fatty acids have shown a beneficial effect on cardiovascular health (lowering cholesterol, regulating heart rhythms and blood pressure, preventing blood clots, decreasing inflammation).” The fibre load reduces the low density lipo-protein (LDL) or bad cholesterol and given its slow digestion, avoids sugar spikes in the body besides promoting long-term satiety.

The study reveals that “a large Chinese cohort of more than 63,000 individuals found that those with the highest intakes of omega-3 fatty acids from seafood and plant sources had a 17 per cent reduced risk of cardiovascular mortality compared with those who had the lowest intakes…Animal studies have shown that chia seeds can beneficially affect cholesterol levels, weight loss and increased satiety. However, literature reviews and controlled trials in humans have not shown a specific benefit of chia seeds on cardiovascular risk factors, including body weight, blood pressure, lipid levels, blood sugar and inflammation. These findings affirm that chia seeds do not act alone to benefit human health but may contribute to disease prevention when incorporated as part of a varied plant-based diet and other healthy lifestyle behaviours.”

THERE ARE OTHER SUPERFOODS AS WELL

India is no stranger to superfoods. Nutrient-rich turmeric, ashwagandha, amla and coconut have been a part of our daily meals since Vedic times. However, foreign superfoods like quinoa, acai berries, spirulina, matcha and chia seeds are fast becoming a part of the Indian diet. Incorporating these superfoods into a balanced and varied diet can offer many benefits, especially for those following a plant-based or vegetarian diet.

Each individual has different nutritional needs based on their age, gender, weight, health status, and physical activity level. Dietary choices in India can also be influenced by a variety of factors such as personal beliefs, ethical concerns and cultural traditions. Therefore, it’s crucial to approach dietary choices with an open mind and consider all factors that may impact your health and wellbeing. It’s also important to be aware of any potential risks associated with certain dietary choices, such as nutrient deficiencies, food intolerances, or adverse reactions to specific foods.

In conclusion, while chia seeds may offer unique nutritional benefits, animal-based proteins like eggs and meat are also highly nutritious and may offer additional benefits over plant-based sources. Ultimately, the best diet is one that meets your individual nutritional needs, preferences, and lifestyle while promoting optimal health and well-being. Consultation with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can be helpful in determining an ideal dietary plan for you.