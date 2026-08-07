Why Chandipura virus returns every monsoon and why children face the highest risk

The recent deaths of children due to the Chandipura virus infection in Gujarat have once again drawn attention to an outbreak that has haunted parts of India for decades. Although this makes headlines almost every monsoon, Chandipura virus is not a new infection. Since it was first identified in Maharashtra in 1965, repeated outbreaks have been reported from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of western and central India, particularly during the monsoon season.

The virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected sandflies. Warm temperatures, high humidity and poor sanitation during the rainy season create ideal conditions for these insects to breed. “Mud houses with cracked walls, accumulated waste, livestock kept close to homes and inadequate vector control, all increase the risk of transmission. Unless these environmental conditions improve, seasonal outbreaks are likely to continue,” Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi told The Indian Express. Excerpts:

Why are children most affected?

One of the defining features of Chandipura virus infection is that it disproportionately affects children, particularly those younger than 15 years.

Children’s immune systems are still developing, making them more vulnerable to rapidly multiplying viruses. They also spend more time outdoors, increasing their exposure to sandfly bites. Malnutrition, overcrowded living conditions and delayed access to healthcare further increase the risk of severe disease in many affected communities.

Unlike many viral infections that progress gradually over several days, Chandipura virus can deteriorate with alarming speed. After an initial fever, some children rapidly develop acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), a severe inflammation of the brain that can lead to seizures, unconsciousness and death within 24 to 48 hours if not recognised and managed promptly.

Symptoms parents should never ignore

The illness often begins like a common viral infection, making it easy to mistake for a routine fever. However, parents should seek immediate medical attention if a child develops a sudden high fever accompanied by repeated vomiting or severe headache. Increasing drowsiness, unusual irritability, confusion, seizures or any change in consciousness are warning signs that require urgent evaluation. Because the disease can progress from fever to serious neurological complications within just one or two days, delaying treatment can have devastating consequences.

New research offers clues to how the virus causes severe disease

A recent laboratory study by researchers from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre and the National Institute of Virology provides new insights into why Chandipura virus progresses so quickly. Rather than studying patients, the researchers examined how the virus interacts with infected cells in the laboratory.

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The study found that the virus triggers a rapid immune response within the first few hours of infection. As the infection progresses, it rewires the host cell’s metabolism and switches on genes that favour viral replication. By 24 hours, many of the cell’s normal functions begin to shut down, helping explain why the disease can worsen so dramatically in a short period.

Using these findings, the researchers identified three existing drugs that might be repurposed to treat Chandipura virus infection. In laboratory experiments, sulfasalazine and romidepsin significantly reduced viral infection with minimal toxicity to cells, while nilotinib showed limited benefit because of higher toxicity.

Although these findings are promising, the drugs have not been tested in patients with Chandipura virus and cannot yet be considered treatments. Further animal studies and clinical trials will be needed before they can be used in medical practice.

Prevention remains the best protection

At present, there is no licensed vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for Chandipura virus infection. Supportive medical care and early recognition remain the mainstay of treatment.

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Preventing sandfly bites is, therefore, the most effective way to reduce the risk of infection. Children should wear long-sleeved clothing, particularly during the evening and night when sandflies are most active. Sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, using child-safe insect repellents, maintaining clean surroundings, repairing cracked walls and eliminating potential breeding sites around homes can all reduce exposure to infected sandflies.

Community action is equally important. Regular vector control measures, improved sanitation, early detection of suspected cases and prompt reporting by healthcare workers are essential to limiting the spread of the virus during the monsoon season.

A year-round strategy is needed

The recurring outbreaks show that Chandipura virus cannot be tackled only during emergencies. High-risk districts need continuous surveillance, rapid diagnostic facilities, effective vector control and stronger public awareness campaigns before every monsoon. Primary healthcare centres should be equipped to recognise suspected cases early and refer children quickly for specialised care.