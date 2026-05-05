India may avert 10 million cervical cancer but vaccine cover remains low

While high income countries may eliminate cervical cancer by 2050, women in other regions are likely to remain at risk, found a recent Lancet study

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneMay 5, 2026 05:02 PM IST
CancerOver 1.5 lakh primary health centres across the country screen for three most common forms of cancers in the country, including cervical cancer. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

High-income countries could eliminate cervical cancer by 2048, but without expanded efforts in vaccination and screening, many women in other regions will still face high risks of cervical cancer according to a new modelling study in The Lancet. The study highlights that reaching the World Health Organization’s (WHO) goals—vaccinating 90% of girls, screening 70% of women, and treating 90% of pre-cancer and cancer cases—is crucial to eliminating cervical cancer globally and saving millions of lives.

Achieving these goals could avert 37 million cervical cancer cases over the next century and accelerate progress toward elimination. “For India, reaching these targets would avert over 10 million cervical cancer cases over the next century, accelerate progress toward elimination, and would reduce inequalities with high income countries,” said Prof Marc Brisson, Canada Research Chair in Mathematical Modelling and Health Economics Related to Infectious Diseases and lead author of the study.

Importantly, working towards these targets, India rolled out its HPV vaccination campaign earlier this year. Over 1.5 lakh primary health centres across the country screen for three most common forms of cancers in the country, including cervical cancer. And, the country is working towards setting up more cancer centres and creating a grid to ensure people are able to access care.

The lancet model findings

Using current national cervical cancer vaccination and screening efforts, researchers estimated that high-income countries are on track to eliminate cervical cancer by 2048, while low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) will see only slight reductions over the next century. As a result, the gap between regions will widen dramatically, with women in the poorer countries facing much higher rates of this preventable disease.

For India, according to Prof Brisson, a low HPV vaccination coverage would mean that the incidence rate would increase from 2 times more than high income countries to 12 times more by the end of the century. “However, if India reaches 90% vaccination coverage of girls, elimination would be possible by 2085, preventing 6 million cervical cancer cases over the next century,” he said.

The study authors also said that recent advancements, such as lower-cost and single-dose vaccines, expanded screening programmes. Multi-age cohort vaccinations and efforts to include boys in vaccination campaigns can help make cervical cancer elimination feasible worldwide but require global, coordinated efforts from governments and international health agencies

Low uptake of HPV vaccination

India accounts for a fifth of all cervical cancer cases in the world, with it being the second most common form of cancer among Indian women. India reports over 1.2 lakh cases and 80,000 deaths each year. So, the HPV vaccination campaign for all 14-year-olds rolled out on February 28 this year was a welcome move.

Story continues below this ad

“It is true that the uptake of HPV vaccination is very slow/ low in India. There are multiple factors such as the timing of HPV vaccination launch just before the final examinations, with majority of schools on summer break in April and May. There was not enough awareness generation or demand generation from the public, no strong messages on social media, in fact negative messages, videos are also going viral,” Dr Smita Joshi, senior scientist at Prayas, said. Data from GoI’s central digital platform U-WIN portal suggests that till April 10 this year, only 10.63% of the 1.15 crore girls eligible for vaccination got their shot. Dr Joshi added that successful strategies from the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Malaysia could be studied.

Cervical cancer screening coverage is also very low in India with less than 2% of the women getting screened, she said. “We need to screen at least 70% women aged 30 to 49 with an HPV test yet we are still using VIA. There is no vertical investment into the screening as well as vaccination and the programme implementation needs to be really examined again,” Dr Joshi said.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments