Over 107,000 centenarians in Japan, says latest census. What can Indians learn from their longevity diet?

Japan has long been associated with exceptional longevity, and its growing population of centenarians continues to draw attention. Data released by Japan’s health ministry recently showed that the country now has 107,677 people aged 100 or older, an increase of nearly 8,000 from the previous year. But what explains Japan’s remarkable longevity? Is there a particular food, ingredient or diet that holds the answer?

Japan’s growing number of centenarians offers an important lesson about healthy ageing, but it would be a mistake to attribute longevity to only food or diet. Living to 100 is the result of several factors working together, including genetics, nutrition, physical activity, healthcare, sleep, mental wellbeing, social relationships and overall lifestyle. However, diet is a key pillar, and the Japanese are consistent with their food habits that they have maintained over decades.

What does the Japanese diet get right?

The traditional Japanese dietary pattern is often associated with longevity because it includes a wide variety of vegetables, fish, soy-based foods, rice and fermented foods, often in relatively modest portions.

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But Indians do not need to start eating like the Japanese to benefit from these principles. You can simply adapt the principles and apply them to our own food culture. Those principles are relatively simple: eat a greater variety of minimally processed foods, include plenty of plant foods, ensure adequate protein, moderate portions and limit excessive amounts of sugar, salt, unhealthy fats and ultra-processed foods.

The good news: India already has many of these foods

India’s traditional food culture already offers plenty of ingredients that can support healthy ageing.

Dal, rajma, chana, sprouts, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, millets, nuts, seeds, curd and traditional fermented foods can provide fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and other beneficial nutrients. For those who eat animal foods, eggs, fish, poultry and other lean protein sources can also help meet protein requirements.

The Indian diet can also use a reset

At the same time, modern eating habits have changed significantly. Refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, packaged snacks, deep-fried foods and highly processed meals are increasingly common. These foods do not need to be completely eliminated, but they should not become the foundation of everyday eating.

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For many Indians, practical improvements may include reducing excessive salt and sugar, being more mindful of portion sizes and increasing daily intake of fibre-rich foods and protein. A simple Indian meal can therefore be structured around vegetables + protein + a high-fibre carbohydrate + a source of healthy fat.

For example, dal with vegetables and roti, rajma with brown rice and salad, or a vegetable-rich meal accompanied by curd can follow the same broad principles without requiring an expensive “longevity diet”.

It is not just about food

Perhaps the biggest lesson from longevity research is that diet cannot be viewed in isolation. Regular physical activity, maintaining muscle strength, getting adequate sleep, managing chronic stress, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol and undergoing appropriate preventive health checks all contribute to healthier ageing.

This becomes particularly important as people grow older. Adequate protein and regular strength-building activity can help preserve muscle mass, which is closely linked to mobility, strength and independence.

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What can Indians actually adopt?

The traditional Okinawan diet offers several principles that can be translated into familiar Indian foods. The aim is not to reproduce the Okinawan menu, but to adapt its broad approach to everyday Indian eating.

More vegetables: Okinawan diets traditionally included a wide variety of vegetables and roots. In India, this can mean making palak, methi, lauki, bhindi, tori, pumpkin, cabbage, carrots and other seasonal vegetables a larger part of everyday meals.

Choose high-fibre carbohydrates: Sweet potato was historically an important Japanese staple. Indians can rotate among shakarkandi, other roots and tubers, whole grains and millets rather than relying predominantly on refined grains.

Make legumes a regular protein source: Soy and legumes were important in the traditional Okinawan pattern. Indian kitchens already have dal, rajma, chana, lobia, sprouts and soy-based foods that can contribute protein and fibre.

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Include adequate protein as we age: Fish and other protein sources featured in the traditional Okinawan pattern. For Indians, eggs, fish, poultry, curd, paneer, soy and pulses can be used according to dietary preference to help maintain muscle mass.

Use flavour without depending heavily on salt: Indian herbs and spices—such as cumin, coriander, ginger, garlic, turmeric and chilli—can add flavour while helping reduce dependence on excessive salt.

Keep highly processed foods occasional: The broader principle is to make minimally processed foods the foundation of everyday eating, while limiting the frequency of sugary drinks, packaged snacks, deep-fried foods and other highly processed options.

Watch portions, not entire food groups: The lesson is not to eliminate rice or roti. Instead, portions can be balanced with more vegetables and an adequate protein source.

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We should also focus on healthspan instead of lifespan or the quality of life which we can maintain by remaining physically active, mentally engaged and independent. So, eat a diverse, largely minimally processed diet, stay active, maintain muscle, nurture social and mental wellbeing and make those habits part of everyday life.

(The author is Head-Dietetics, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi)