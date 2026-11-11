Cancer drug prices fall by nearly Rs 6,000 after trade margin caps but patented drugs remain unchanged

With the government’s move of capping trade margins on 137 cancer drugs coming into effect on Monday, an average reduction of almost Rs 6,000 was seen across the board. This reduction, however, was not evenly distributed, with the most expensive patented and single source drugs retaining their high prices, according to the analysis of the final list of revised drug prices released by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

This list is based on the revised prices of 1,366 formulations — doses, package sizes, and brands — that were submitted by the manufacturers.

How have the prices changed?

There was no change in the prices of 201 of the 1,366 formulations, with the prices of another 255 formulations reducing by less than Rs100 — meaning, in total, 456 medicines saw negligible change in their prices. The highest number of formulations, 401, saw their prices drop by Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. The reduction was between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for another 207 formulations and between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 for another 144. There were eight medicines which saw a change of over Rs 50,000 per unit — this includes the prostate cancer drug enzalutamide manufactured by Astellas Pharma whose price dropped by around Rs 2 lakh.