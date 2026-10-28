Cancer drug price caps announced: Which therapies can get cheaper

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She r... Read More
After the government capped the trade margins for 137 cancer medicines, companies manufacturing them announced their revised MRP on Tuesday. Of the 543 formulations — different brands and doses of the 137 selected drugs — the prices remained unchanged for 146, with another 21 formulations seeing reductions of less than R100, according to the data.
The average change in prices, of all the formulations, stood at just over R5,000. The average reductions remained low despite significant reductions in prices of some of the medicines.
Importantly, the prices of all all the drugs under patent, licensing, or other protection mechanism remained unchanged.
The price of commonly used patented immunotherapy medicines such as pembrolizumab (sold as Keytruda by Merck) — used for the treatment of lung cancer, breast cancer and several other indications — remained unchanged at R 2.16 lakh per 100 mg vial. An investigation by the Indian Express had shown that patients were unable to afford the drug even with the help of patient assistance programmes.
The price also remained unchanged for the patented immunotherapy drug ribociclib (Kryxana or Kisqali by Novartis) for which patients had gone to Kerala high court urging the government to ensure affordability. The cost of a pack of 21 pills of 200mg strength remained unchanged at R24,435.
“The list of revised MRP confirms our view that trade margin rationalisation is unlikely to affect the prices of patent drug in the absence of competition as seen among generic manufacturers,” said K M Gopakumar, co-convenor of Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments. He added that 34 of the 42 drugs that were a part of the government’s pilot project initiated in 2019 remained on the current list, “meaning the measure remained ineffective in controlling the cost of the medicines and making them affordable.” In fact, ribociclib was one of the medicines that was a part of the pilot and yet its monthly cost rose from R 58,000 in 2022 to R 78,000 in 2025.
The data shows that the highest reductions were seen in the chemotherapy medicines Thiotepa (sold under the Samtepa by Samarth Life Sciences) for which the price went down by 91% from R80,071 to R7,150 for a 100mg vial. This was followed by the breast cancer immunotherapy drug Pertuzumab (Hertumab by Glenmark) for which the prices reduced by 68% from R94,951 to R30,593 for a 30mg vial. The price of Bavacizumab (Ivzumab by RPG Life Sciences
The lowest reductions, starting from just R0.79, were seen among cheaper drugs ranging in prices from a few hundred to around R2,800.
While the reductions announced by the companies have met the expectation of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority — which in its recent meeting has said the reductions in the MRP would broadly be in the range of 20% to 70% — the MRP of a significant number of medicines, especially the most expensive ones, remain unchanged.
Experts say that the price reductions would be more significant if the margin was capped over the cost of manufacturing cost or importing a medicine rather than the cost at the first point of sale. Gopakumar had previously explained that the companies could manipulate the cost to wholesalers and stockists.
“Take for example, a company may sell 1,000 vials of a medicine at an inflated price to the distributor and say that I will give you 500 vials free, meaning the company will be able to keep the prices artificially inflated even if they abide by the 30% margin capping,” he had previously said.
For patented medicines, mechanisms such as compulsory licensing to other manufacturers or the government utilising a patent — provisions that already exist under the current Patent law — have to be used to make them affordable, he added.