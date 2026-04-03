Over nine in ten childhood cancer deaths in poorer countries

Childhood cancers were the eight leading cause of death in children globally — killing more than common infectious conditions such as measles, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. With outcomes largely determined by resource availability, 94% of the deaths in 2023 were concentrated in low and middle income countries, according to the atest findings from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 study published today in The Lancet.

There were 377,000 new cases of childhood cancer and 144,000 deaths worldwide in 2023, according to the research.

Cancer in numbers

In India, childhood cancers were the tenth leading cause of deaths among children, killing 17,000 in 2023, according to the study. “Despite this childhood cancer is not included in India’s national cancer control planning,”Dr Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, Professor of Medical Oncology at the Cancer Institute (W.I.A), Adyar, Chennai, said.