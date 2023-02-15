New study shows Vitamin D reduced the risk of developing diabetes by 15 percent. Should pre-diabetics take these supplements?

Can taking Vitamin D supplements reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes? A new analysis suggests that higher dose Vitamin D supplements taken by pre-diabetics reduced their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 15 per cent over a three year period. In fact, Vitamin D increased the likelihood of the participants going back to normally regulating blood glucose levels by 30 per cent, according to the analysis that looked at three randomised control trials where pre-diabetic participants were either given Vitamin D supplements or a placebo. The results were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

These findings are important seeing that India is considered to be the diabetes capital of the world – there are an estimated 77 million persons living with Type 2 diabetes in the country. This number is estimated to increase to 134 million by 2045, considering the large number of pre-diabetics in the country. The study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is representative of the country’s population, found that the prevalence of pre-diabetes exceeded that of diabetes in most states. The prevalence of pre-diabetes ranged between 5.8 per cent and 14.7 per cent in rural areas and 7.2 per cent and 16.2 per cent in urban areas as per the study.

Not only that, the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in India is also very high. It can range between 17 and 90 per cent across India depending on the cut-off used, says Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max Healthcare. “The co-relation between Vitamin D deficiency and diabetes has been known about for a while, but the question was whether supplementing Vitamin D could result in fewer people getting diabetes. Now, the researcher who has done the current study has been trying to answer this question for a while. And, a 2019 study by him had in fact shown that the risk did not go down – but it was because Vitamin D supplements were given to even those who were not deficient in the study,” he explains.

Dr Mithal says that the current study, however, is important because it looks at three gold standard randomised control trials, the participants were pre-diabetics, who are at an increased risk of diabetes, and the supplements were given in a higher dose than usual. “This means correcting Vitamin D deficiency with a moderate dose in pre-diabetics can help in reducing the diabetes burden. Of course, it is not a panacea but it can be an additional intervention along with the current lifestyle modifications that we suggest,” he says.

Although Vitamin D is considered to be important for bone health, Dr Mithal says that it is required by many cells in the body to function normally. Research is ongoing to determine the exact mechanism by which Vitamin D impacts the blood glucose levels but it is thought that it can improve secretion of insulin and also improve its responsiveness.

So, who needs Vitamin D supplementation? Dr Mithal says that although there is a lot of debate about what level should be taken as a cut-off for Vitamin D deficiency, people should generally try to maintain a level of 25ng/mL. “Anything below 12 ng/mL is considered to be a significant deficiency and there is no striking benefit of anything above 30ng/mL. Almost anyone coming to my clinic has bad Vitamin D levels without supplements, especially during the winters. To get Vitamin D, you have to be in the sun between 11 am and 3 pm for 20 to 30 minutes in general with exposed face and hands. But most people are indoors at work during this time.” In addition, he said, higher pollution levels also mean that the UV rays needed to metabolise Vitamin D don’t reach us, which is the case during the winter months in Delhi.