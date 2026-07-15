Can museums, movies and concerts help you age more slowly? Study links cultural activities to a younger body

The findings, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, add to growing evidence that staying socially and culturally active could play an important role in healthy aging. (Credit: pexels)

People visiting museums, theatres, watching films and enjoying concerts may be doing their health a good turn. A new study suggests these cultural activities are associated with a younger physiological age, meaning the body may function more like that of a younger person.

The findings, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, add to growing evidence that staying socially and culturally active could play an important role in healthy aging.

Everyone gets older, but not everyone ages at the same pace. While chronological age simply reflects the number of years a person has lived, physiological age measures how well the body is actually functioning—and it can be younger or older than someone’s calendar age. “Healthy aging is influenced not only by physical health but also by mental, social, and emotional well-being. Activities such as visiting museums, watching plays, attending concerts, or even going to the cinema encourage people to stay socially connected, mentally engaged and physically active, all of which are important for maintaining overall health as we age. While this study shows an association rather than a direct cause-and-effect relationship, it highlights the value of staying engaged with life,” says Dr Prasun Chatterjee, senior consultant, Geriatric Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.