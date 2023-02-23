Can menopausal women suffering hot flashes get a non-hormonal drug to feel better?

It’s not just about waking up at nights drenched in sweat but that flushed skin and sudden flare of heat can disrupt one’s normal life for days together. Hot flashes are the most common symptoms of menopause and for some women, it can persist for several years. Now, research from The Queen’s Medical Research Institute, the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Translational Science Activities, the Institute for Infectious Diseases and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, among others, says the root cause of hot flashes is actually non-hormonal. While it is early days yet, experts do feel that these findings can help in a better understanding of effective treatment options.

Lack of estrogen activates neurons in the brain causing hot flashes

Researchers in the study, published in the journal Neuroendocrinology, identified a particular group of neurons in the brain that get activated during menopause, which can cause temperature regulation disturbances, leading to hot flashes. The activation of these neurons is due to the decrease of estrogen in the brain’s hypothalamus during menopause, according to the study report. “Hot flashes are the most common symptoms that several women will go through the perimenopausal phase,” says Dr Nina Mansukhani, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician and menopause practitioner at Jehangir Hospital, Pune. Since the neuron in the brain is activated because of a lack of estrogen, in a way hot flashes are somewhat hormone-dependent though the study focusses on neurons, she explains.

“This can be solved with non-hormonal treatments like selective serotonin uptake inhibitors and selective noradrenaline uptake inhibitors. Many of these do come under the category of anti-depressants. That is the sad part as they are marketed that way. However, one must remember it is not being prescribed for depression but for vasomotor activity. Unfortunately, people do not like to take them as that is how they are tagged,” Dr Mansukhani adds.

Why a non-hormonal drug can help as first line of therapy

There are various modes of treatment. In case the breakthrough and more research brings in a US FDA- approved non-hormonal drug, it can help a lot of women who have contraindications towards menopause hormone therapy. “For instance, if the woman is not a candidate for Menopause Hormone Therapy (MHT) and suffers from migraine or has a family history of heart attack at a very young age or a very strong history of clots in the legs like deep vein thrombosis, then non-hormonal treatment is definitely useful,” says Dr Mansukhani.

However MHT is very effective if used in the correct class of people, who are right candidates without contraindications, the menopause practitioner says. “The question of MHT causing breast cancer does not really arise because when you are using MHT for very long periods of time, more than five years or so, then people have found that the incidence of breast cancer is 5 to 6 per 10,000 women using it. Even so the need for MHT for hot flashes is usually for a very short time – three to six months. So the fear of MHT used for hot flashes is not really warranted,” she adds.

Early days but important that research is focussed on menopause

“These are early days and there is a lot of research under way,” says Dr Rishma Pai, consultant gynaecologist at Lilavati, Jaslok and Hinduja hospitals, Mumbai. “The one promising aspect at least is there is focus on the important area of menopause and the symptoms that women suffer. There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about menopause,” she adds. Menopause includes vasomotor symptoms , vaginal dryness, sleep disturbance, anxiety and it can be a terrible time for a majority of women, say experts. Some prescribe high doses of Vitamin B6 to tame the symptoms of menopause, says Dr Milind Telang, consultant laparoscopic gynaecologist at Galaxy Care hospital, Pune.

Menopause and hot flashes

Seventy-five per cent of the time hot flashes usually disappear in a year’s time and only a few patients are so badly affected that it ruins their daily quality of life and activities and they need to take treatment, she adds. When a woman permanently stops having menstrual periods, she has reached the stage of life called menopause, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine journal. Usually hot flashes start before a woman’s last period and for 80 per cent women hot flashes occur for two years or less. According to Johns Hopkins, a hot flash may cause an increase in a woman’s heart rate and this causes sudden perspiration as the body tries to reduce its temperature. This symptom may also be accompanied by heart palpitations and dizziness.