Can frequent washing and shampooing lead to hair loss? Can biotin indeed take care of hair growth?

Hair fall is a far more systemic issue than we think, depending on our body condition, hormone changes, dietary choices and deficiencies, sickness burden or sensitivity to some external stimuli. One of the most common dermatological conditions, it can happen to anyone. Alopecia or hair loss is a form of hair fall that can occur anywhere in the human body, the most common area of occurrence being the head in both men and women. There is a lot of false information about this condition that has led to confusion amongst everyone. Losing 50-100 hair strands in a day is normal as new hair replaces that loss. If that fails to happen, then it can be defined as hair loss or alopecia.

However, there are a lot of misconceptions about hair loss, particularly those circulating in social media. It is important to separate the truth from such myths. So here’s debunking some of them.

1) All hair loss is permanent.

This is not true because there are two kinds of hair loss or alopecia, scarring and non-scarring. Scarring alopecia, also called cicatricial alopecia, is a type of hair loss caused by the destruction of your hair follicles (shafts on the surface of your skin that hair grows through). It’s usually the result of infections, chemicals, burns or autoimmune disorders. The damage to the follicle is irreversible. Unless there is medical intervention before the hair follicle is completely damaged, the hair loss is permanent. In non-scarring alopecia, there is a possibility of retrieving the hair follicle. It is temporary, usually caused by hormonal changes, eating disorders or pregnancy.

2) Stress is causing your hair loss.

Stress is not the only reason. There are weather extremes, which cause havoc in your mane, some long-term illness and medication, or some hormone swings. Hair usually grows fast, at 2 cm per month, and so a pause button in the follicle slows growth and is unable to regenerate hair as quickly. And even if stress is a big part of your life, the hair fall resulting from it is temporary. So, no stress there.

3) Only older people suffer from baldness.

This isn’t true. Baldness is multifactorial, ranging from genetics to diseased conditions, localised infection, side effects of medication, and so on. You can modify the condition with medication if you can report the signs and symptoms early on. If you have a family history of hair loss, you are prone to it too and may see the first signs of thinning hair rather early, even in your 20s.

4) Hair loss is essentially a male problem.

No, it affects women too though it is more common among men. According to the American Hair Loss Association, DHT is an androgen (hormone) that plays a role in the development of male sex traits, including body hair, but high levels of it can also lead to hair loss. Based on your genetic makeup, your hair follicles may be more or less sensitive to hormone levels.

Women lose hair after menopause or from thyroid imbalances. However, women experience hair loss differently, their hair usually thinning out across the scalp uniformly unlike men, who begin losing hair from the top of the head or the crown. The manifestation of loss is mostly frontal while the hair remains quite consistently thick at the back.

5) Washing and shampooing your hair too much can cause hair loss.

Again this theory doesn’t hold water. How often you wash and shampoo your hair has no effect on either the growth or loss of hair. During a shower, you may be shocked by the clumps of loose hair falling out but that would have fallen out during combing or when your hair was dry too. The scalp needs to be cleansed and those who sweat more need to keep the scalp clean. Of course, overuse of shampoo damages the pH value of the scalp. Most men usually rinse their heads with cold water during their daily showers and can shampoo twice a week. Again, cold water helps in better blood circulation, frizz prevention and cuticle tightening, but it cannot stop hair loss.

6) Taking vitamins will promote hair growth.

This comes from a fundamental mistake people make in assuming that hair is alive like all body parts. Hair is made up of dead tissue, so taking vitamins or rubbing a vitamin-filled lotion onto your head does not affect hair growth in any way. The use of biotin for hair growth is overhyped. Consuming foods rich in healthy vitamins and minerals is enough to maintain hair health and nourish the follicles, you do not actually need supplements. The best natural sources of biotin are meat, eggs, fish, seeds, nuts, and vegetables.

7) Getting your hair cut often will make it grow back thicker and faster

A hair cut is only for personal convenience and manageability. It has nothing to do with how fast or thick your hair grows. Hair is a non-viable tissue that grows at a steady rate.

8) Direct sunlight on the head causes hair loss in the long term.

Direct sunlight can be harmful to your skin but it does not cause hair fall because the rays cannot pierce their way through the scalp and affect your hair follicles.

9) If you massage your scalp or rub your nails together, it results in faster hair growth.

If you do not want to damage your hair further, stay away from this practice.

10) Haircare products can prevent hair loss.

All they do is manage the look and feel of the hair but cannot stop hair loss. For that you need to consult your dermatologist and take the medication as advised.