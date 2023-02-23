Can cinnamon in your tea lower blood sugar, manage diabetes?

Written by Dr Charu Dua

Does adding cinnamon to a cup of tea or your apple stew help manage diabetes? The truth — it is unclear whether cinnamon helps lower blood sugar significantly in people with diabetes but can be used as a supportive dietary intervention only. While some studies show its benefits, others haven’t. It is difficult to compare the results of various studies as these have included different doses and types of cinnamon. More research is needed to establish how cinnamon and supplements can manage diabetes. But its many properties help in general well-being.

Let’s try to understand cinnamon. It is obtained from the inner bark of a tree species from the genus Cinnamomum and is used in cooking and baking. In traditional Ayurveda, the cinnamon extract treats ailments like arthritis, diarrhoea, menstrual irregularities and inflammatory diseases. The spice has generated significant interest as it is assumed to have several health benefits —the ability to lower serum lipids and blood glucose. It is theorised that cinnamon’s bioactive compound may help support blood sugar management.

HOW CINNAMON WORKS ON BLOOD SUGAR

The insulin tropic effects of cinnamaldehyde have been investigated. It is thought to be responsible for promoting insulin release, enhancing insulin sensitivity, increasing insulin disposal and exerting activity in the regulation of protein-tyrosine phosphatase 1B (PTP1B) and insulin receptor kinase.

A 2012 study analysed 69 patients in China with Type 2 diabetes. One group took 120 milligrams of cinnamon daily, another 360 milligrams and a third a placebo. After three months, the placebo group saw no change, while the two groups taking cinnamon had lowered A1C levels. In 2013, a meta-analysis of 10 studies found that consuming cinnamon produced a “statistically significant” decrease in glucose, total cholesterol, LDL and triglycerides. It also increased high-density lipoprotein (HDL or “good”) cholesterol. But researchers noted that the kind of cinnamon taken was different in each study. One 2019 study reported that 3 to 6 grams of cinnamon consumption was found to positively affect certain blood parameters.

In another study, taking 1 g of cinnamon powder for 12 weeks reduced fasting blood glucose and glycosylated Hb among poorly controlled Type 2 diabetes patients while increasing the level of serum glutathione and SOD and reducing serum level of MDA, indicating the beneficial effect of cinnamon as antidiabetic and antioxidant along with conventional medication.

Some studies found that cinnamon could also lower haemoglobin A1c, a measure of long-term blood sugar control. A review reported that cinnamon could reduce haemoglobin A1c in people with Type 2 diabetes by 0.27 per cent to 0.83 per cent while also decreasing fasting blood sugar levels by up to 52.2 mg per decilitre. A study done on 84 people showed that cinnamon has antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and help patients with PCOS (daily dose of 1500 mg).

Advertisement

Nevertheless, various data from different studies show contradicting results on the effects of cinnamon on glycemic and lipid parameters. Consumption of 1 to 1.2 g/d was associated with an increase in fasting plasma glucose levels and haemoglobin A1c levels. But others reported reductions in glycemic parameters at doses between 1 to 6 g/d and in haemoglobin A1c.

HOW TO TAKE IT IN YOUR DIET?

Cinnamon can be used in various forms; it can be used to make kaadas like in Jammu and Kashmir, flavour biryanis and be one of the whole spices in Indian gravies. It can be used in powdered form in your tea cup, in desserts, or in porridges for extra flavour. Cinnamon pairs well with apples and enhances the taste. It can be added to smoothies, bakery products and rolls. It is a sweet flavouring spice and can be paired both with savoury and desserts. But it is important to consume it in the right quantities. The acceptable dietary intake of cinnamon is 1/2- 1tsp (3-5gms a day).

WHAT ARE CONTRAINDICATIONS?

It should be noted that the side effects of cinnamon have been poorly documented in various studies. Studies on animals show hepatotoxicity that results from coumarin isolates found in C cassia bark, decreased platelet counts, increased risk of bleeding, decreased serum, total cholesterol and triglyceride concentrations, and markedly increased HDL-C levels and allergy/hypersensitivity to cinnamon. The side effects may concern patients with impaired liver function, concurrent anticoagulant or antiplatelet therapy, patients on antilipidemic agents, and those hypersensitive to cinnamon or its components.

Advertisement

For some, cinnamon supplements seem safe. High doses may cause problems for people with liver diseases. However, check with your doctor before taking supplements.

In the end, no single nutrient alone can treat diabetes. Diabetes management requires healthy eating, regular exercise, blood sugar monitoring, diabetes medication or insulin therapy.