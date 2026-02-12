Can a ‘fertility diet’ really help you conceive? What science says

From seed cycling to supplements, a gynaecologist explains how nutrition affects fertility and what actually works. A conversation on sexual and reproductive health awareness day

Written by: Dr Neelam Suri
5 min readFeb 12, 2026 02:05 PM IST
dietResearch shows that women with balanced diets and healthy body weight tend to have more regular ovulation. (AI generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

In recent years, the idea of a “fertility diet” has gained popularity across social media, wellness blogs and even clinical discussions. From seed cycling, which involves consumption of certain seeds for hormone function, to expensive supplements and exotic superfoods, many couples trying to conceive are told that the right food choices can dramatically improve their chances of pregnancy. But how much of this is supported by science, and how much is simply a wellness trend?

The truth lies somewhere in between. Diet alone cannot “cure” infertility but nutrition does play a meaningful role in reproductive health for both women and men.

How nutrition affects fertility

Reproductive hormones, ovulation, sperm quality, egg quality and implantation are all influenced by overall health. Nutrient deficiencies, obesity, undernutrition and poor metabolic health can interfere with these processes. Research shows that women with balanced diets and healthy body weight tend to have more regular ovulation, while men with good nutritional status often have better sperm count and motility. However, no single food or supplement can guarantee conception.

Also read | Women, incorporate these 7 foods in your diet to improve your ovum quality

What science actually supports

Several large studies, including work from the Harvard School of Public Health, have identified dietary patterns linked with better fertility outcomes. Longitudinal studies like the Harvard-based Nurses’ Health Study link specific eating patterns to improved reproductive outcomes. These diets generally mirror the Mediterranean diet, focussing on nutrient-dense foods that reduce inflammation, stabilise blood sugar and improve egg and sperm quality.

These patterns are not trendy or restrictive. They are balanced, sustainable, and similar to what doctors recommend for general health.

A simple diet plan

Choose healthy fats over unhealthy fats. Trans fats (found in packaged snacks, fried foods and bakery items) are linked to ovulatory problems. Replacing them with healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, groundnut oil, mustard oil, fatty fish and avocado supports hormone balance.

Rely on quality carbohydrates. White bread, sugary foods and refined flour spike insulin levels, which can disrupt ovulation, especially in women with PCOS. Whole grains like roti made from atta, brown rice, millets, oats and legumes help maintain stable blood sugar.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Fertility and diet: Is there a connection?

Have adequate protein from varied sources instead of supplements. Plant proteins (dal, chana, rajma, soy, paneer) are associated with better ovulatory health compared to excessive red meat intake. Eggs and fish are also excellent options.

Folate, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, zinc, iodine, and omega-3 fatty acids are essential for egg health, sperm health and early fetal development. Deficiencies are common and often unnoticed.

Have dairy in moderation. Some studies suggest that full-fat dairy in moderate amounts may be more supportive of ovulation than low-fat versions, though this should be individualised.

Common fertility diet myths

Many trends circulating online are not backed by strong evidence. Seed cycling has no proven impact on hormones. Expensive “fertility superfoods” are not superior to home-cooked balanced meals. Detox diets and juice cleanses can actually deprive the body of essential nutrients. Over-supplementation without medical advice can be harmful.

Story continues below this ad

What couples planning conception should actually do

Instead of following a fad diet, focus on building a nutritionally complete plate every day.

A practical fertility-supportive plate should include:

  1. One portion of whole grains or millets
  2. One bowl of dal or other protein source
  3. One portion of green leafy vegetables
  4. One seasonal fruit
  5. A handful of nuts and seeds
  6. Adequate water intake
  7. Limited sugar, fried food and packaged snacks

Women planning pregnancy should start folic acid supplementation at least three months before trying to conceive. Vitamin D and B12 levels should be checked, especially in vegetarians.

Men should also pay attention to diet, as nearly 40% of infertility cases have a male factor. Smoking, alcohol, obesity and poor diet directly affect sperm quality.

Weight and fertility

Both underweight and overweight individuals may face difficulty conceiving. Even a 5–7% weight correction in overweight women with PCOS can restore ovulation in many cases. Crash dieting, however, worsens fertility by stressing the body.

Story continues below this ad

A fertility diet is not a magic solution, but good nutrition creates the right environment for conception. Think of it as preparing the soil before planting a seed. The goal is not perfection, but consistency.

(Dr Neelam Suri is senior consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Robotic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
Epstein emails show Puri meetings, visa help for aide
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement