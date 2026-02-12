Can a ‘fertility diet’ really help you conceive? What science says

In recent years, the idea of a “fertility diet” has gained popularity across social media, wellness blogs and even clinical discussions. From seed cycling, which involves consumption of certain seeds for hormone function, to expensive supplements and exotic superfoods, many couples trying to conceive are told that the right food choices can dramatically improve their chances of pregnancy. But how much of this is supported by science, and how much is simply a wellness trend?

The truth lies somewhere in between. Diet alone cannot “cure” infertility but nutrition does play a meaningful role in reproductive health for both women and men.

How nutrition affects fertility

Reproductive hormones, ovulation, sperm quality, egg quality and implantation are all influenced by overall health. Nutrient deficiencies, obesity, undernutrition and poor metabolic health can interfere with these processes. Research shows that women with balanced diets and healthy body weight tend to have more regular ovulation, while men with good nutritional status often have better sperm count and motility. However, no single food or supplement can guarantee conception.

What science actually supports

Several large studies, including work from the Harvard School of Public Health, have identified dietary patterns linked with better fertility outcomes. Longitudinal studies like the Harvard-based Nurses’ Health Study link specific eating patterns to improved reproductive outcomes. These diets generally mirror the Mediterranean diet, focussing on nutrient-dense foods that reduce inflammation, stabilise blood sugar and improve egg and sperm quality.

These patterns are not trendy or restrictive. They are balanced, sustainable, and similar to what doctors recommend for general health.

A simple diet plan

Choose healthy fats over unhealthy fats. Trans fats (found in packaged snacks, fried foods and bakery items) are linked to ovulatory problems. Replacing them with healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, groundnut oil, mustard oil, fatty fish and avocado supports hormone balance.

Rely on quality carbohydrates. White bread, sugary foods and refined flour spike insulin levels, which can disrupt ovulation, especially in women with PCOS. Whole grains like roti made from atta, brown rice, millets, oats and legumes help maintain stable blood sugar.

Have adequate protein from varied sources instead of supplements. Plant proteins (dal, chana, rajma, soy, paneer) are associated with better ovulatory health compared to excessive red meat intake. Eggs and fish are also excellent options.

Folate, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, zinc, iodine, and omega-3 fatty acids are essential for egg health, sperm health and early fetal development. Deficiencies are common and often unnoticed.

Have dairy in moderation. Some studies suggest that full-fat dairy in moderate amounts may be more supportive of ovulation than low-fat versions, though this should be individualised.

Common fertility diet myths

Many trends circulating online are not backed by strong evidence. Seed cycling has no proven impact on hormones. Expensive “fertility superfoods” are not superior to home-cooked balanced meals. Detox diets and juice cleanses can actually deprive the body of essential nutrients. Over-supplementation without medical advice can be harmful.

What couples planning conception should actually do

Instead of following a fad diet, focus on building a nutritionally complete plate every day.

A practical fertility-supportive plate should include:

One portion of whole grains or millets One bowl of dal or other protein source One portion of green leafy vegetables One seasonal fruit A handful of nuts and seeds Adequate water intake Limited sugar, fried food and packaged snacks

Women planning pregnancy should start folic acid supplementation at least three months before trying to conceive. Vitamin D and B12 levels should be checked, especially in vegetarians.

Men should also pay attention to diet, as nearly 40% of infertility cases have a male factor. Smoking, alcohol, obesity and poor diet directly affect sperm quality.

Weight and fertility

Both underweight and overweight individuals may face difficulty conceiving. Even a 5–7% weight correction in overweight women with PCOS can restore ovulation in many cases. Crash dieting, however, worsens fertility by stressing the body.

A fertility diet is not a magic solution, but good nutrition creates the right environment for conception. Think of it as preparing the soil before planting a seed. The goal is not perfection, but consistency.

(Dr Neelam Suri is senior consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Robotic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)