Can bulletproof coffee — coffee with ghee or olive oil – in the morning help you lose calories?

The problem with food trends amplified on social media is that nutritional logic gets buried by popular endorsement. If the coffee with butter trend, mainly as a keto diet beverage, took off a decade ago, it is coffee with ghee and olive oil now. Originally called the bulletproof coffee or the keto (low calorie and high fat diet) coffee, it was made with unsalted butter and intended to replace breakfast as a complete energy shot for the body. The logic being, the butter slows down the digestion, prolongs the stimulant effect of coffee and controls hunger at the same time. And despite many nutrition experts pointing to the high saturated fat content of butter, it didn’t quite stop. In fact, with many celebrity endorsements, coffee with clarified butter and ghee is being seen as a better bet. And now a renowned coffee chain like Starbucks has actually rolled out a new line of olive-oil infused drinks, made with a spoonful of cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil.

But how safe are these coffee combos? “It is crucial to carefully consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of adding olive oil or ghee to coffee. Although scientific research on these specific combinations is limited, both coffee and olive oil/ghee contain ingredients that have significant nutritional value on their own. But together, there could be a calorie overload,” says Ushakiran Sisodia, Head, Diet and Nutrition, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

“Coffee is known to contain antioxidants that can improve cognitive function and athletic performance, while olive oil is a source of mono-unsaturated fats linked to improved cardiovascular health and reduced risk of heart disease. Olive oil is also rich in polyphenols, which act as antioxidants and can have anti-inflammatory effects, protecting against chronic diseases. Similarly, ghee is a popular addition to coffee among followers of the ketogenic diet as it provides sustained energy and improves mental clarity. But ghee is saturated fat. Adding either olive oil or ghee to coffee can increase the total calorie and fat content of your daily diet, which may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with specific dietary needs or weight management goals,” says Sisodia.

Why did the trend of drinking coffee with ghee become popular? Perhaps the acceptability has something to do with the fact that those who are lactose-intolerant find ghee more acceptable than milk as the refining process of ghee removes all milk solids, sugars and protein. Some people believe ghee, which is rich in calcium, can neutralise the acidic bite of coffee if had early morning on an empty stomach. Ghee, while being a saturated fat, is also a repository of fats like omega 3, 6, and 9 besides being rich in micronutrients. About 100 gm of ghee gives you about 61 per cent of the daily recommended value of vitamin A, 14 per cent of vitamin E, and 11 per cent of vitamin K. Since fats transport nutrients to all parts of the body, ingesting ghee is wrongfully considered as a healthy dietary practice.

According to Sisodia, use of saturated fats should be minimised in all kinds of diet as a source of daily calories. “For a 2,000-calorie diet, no more than 120 calories (or about 13 grams) should come from saturated fat. That amounts to a tablespoon of ghee, which most Indians also use as a cooking medium for many other dishes. This definitely poses a risk for heart health. Besides, ghee coffee does not give you the micronutrients or the fibre load that should be ideally present in the breakfast platter to allow the body to fuel up for the day. Having coffee with ghee regularly in the morning may create dietary imbalance,” she says. Similarly, a spoon of olive oil, though rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, adds 120 calories to coffee, which, as a habit built up over time, can increase the total calorie load. “As with any dietary change, it is essential to approach food-related trends with caution and seek advice from a registered dietician or nutritionist to determine whether adding olive oil or ghee to your coffee is appropriate for your individual needs and health goals,” says Sisodia.