Budget 2026-27: Nirmala Sitharaman announces customs duty exemption for 17 cancer drugs

During the interim budget as well, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had reduced the customs duty on three advanced anti-cancer therapies.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 07:12 PM IST
nirmala sitharamanUnion Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the exemption of 17 cancer drugs from basic customs duty in her budget speech on Sunday. These include immunotherapies such as Ribociclib, Ceritinib, and Trametinib, among others. This is in line with the Government’s push towards bringing down the prices of newer cancer therapies.

Last year, Sitharaman said that 37 medicines and 13 patient assistance programmes would be exempt from customs duty. And, during the interim budget as well, the Union finance minister had reduced the customs duty on three advanced anti-cancer therapies.

Dr Abhishek Shankar, an oncologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “These drugs are important for the treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, and leukaemia. These are newer therapies that are known to have a survival benefit. Any reduction in cost is likely to increase the acceptability of these drugs and reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure for the patients.”

Sitharaman also proposed adding seven more rare diseases to the list for exempting import duties for personal imports of medicines and special foods needed by patients with these conditions, including familial homozygous hypercholesterolemia (which leads to very high cholesterol levels) and primary immune deficiency disorders.

Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
twitter

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
In a video of the incident, Kumar confronts the mob and asks why others can name their shops Baba but not Ahmed
FIR in U'khand after mob protests against 'Mohammad Deepak' who stood up for elderly shopkeeper
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Pulikat Lake
Chennai’s Pulicat Lake gets a boost in Union Budget. Here’s why you should visit it in February
AI
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
Advertisement
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Chennai’s Pulicat Lake gets a boost in Union Budget. Here’s why you should visit it in February
Pulikat Lake
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement