Budget 2026-27: 1 lakh allied health professionals from 10 fields to receive training

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday that existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded, and new centres will be established in the private and government sectors to train one lakh professionals over the next five years. In her Union Budget 2026-27 speech, she said training institutes will cover 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, operation theatre (OT) technology, applied psychology and behavioural health.
Dr Yagna Unmesh Shukla, chairperson of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions, said the announcement will open new employment avenues.
“This has been a neglected area, with medical care being doctor-centric so far. The budget announcement recognises the creation of a more team-focused care model. It will open new avenues for employment.”
She added, “With the creation of the regulatory body, standardisation and quality control have been brought into the training of allied health professionals. We have released a uniform curriculum and will start the registration process for those working in the 57 listed allied professions.”
Sitharaman also said a robust “care system” will be established for older adults. She said programmes aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework will be developed for training multi-skill caregivers, “combining core care and allied skills such as wellness, yoga, and operation of medical assistive devices”.
“As the country ages, there is a need for caregivers who can provide comprehensive care to the elderly. A push from the government will help in clearly defining the role of these care workers, standardise their training, ensure good pay, and most importantly, guarantee respect,” said Dr Prasun Chatterjee, former professor of geriatrics at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
“A problem we face frequently is that many trained caregivers quit the profession because of a lack of respect — they are usually treated as house help and asked to chip in on various chores. This should not happen,” said Dr Chatterjee.
Story continues below this ad
This is important given India’s ageing population. At the time of the 2011 Census, only 8.6 per cent of the country’s population was aged 60 or older. However, this proportion is expected to increase to 19.5 per cent by 2050, according to the government’s Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI).
In absolute terms, the number of people aged 60 and over is likely to increase from 103 million in 2011 to 319 million in 2050. This was one of the reasons the government expanded its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance to include those aged 70 and above.
Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme.
Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports.
Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan.
She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times.
When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More