Budget 2026-27: 1 lakh allied health professionals from 10 fields to receive training

Budget 2026-27 aims to clearly define the role of care workers, standardise their training and ensure good pay.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 05:54 PM IST
doctorThe training institutes will cover 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, operation theatre (OT) technology, applied psychology and behavioural health. (Source: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday that existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded, and new centres will be established in the private and government sectors to train one lakh professionals over the next five years. In her Union Budget 2026-27 speech, she said training institutes will cover 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, operation theatre (OT) technology, applied psychology and behavioural health.

Dr Yagna Unmesh Shukla, chairperson of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions, said the announcement will open new employment avenues.

“This has been a neglected area, with medical care being doctor-centric so far. The budget announcement recognises the creation of a more team-focused care model. It will open new avenues for employment.”

She added, “With the creation of the regulatory body, standardisation and quality control have been brought into the training of allied health professionals. We have released a uniform curriculum and will start the registration process for those working in the 57 listed allied professions.”

Sitharaman also said a robust “care system” will be established for older adults. She said programmes aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework will be developed for training multi-skill caregivers, “combining core care and allied skills such as wellness, yoga, and operation of medical assistive devices”.

“As the country ages, there is a need for caregivers who can provide comprehensive care to the elderly. A push from the government will help in clearly defining the role of these care workers, standardise their training, ensure good pay, and most importantly, guarantee respect,” said Dr Prasun Chatterjee, former professor of geriatrics at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“A problem we face frequently is that many trained caregivers quit the profession because of a lack of respect — they are usually treated as house help and asked to chip in on various chores. This should not happen,” said Dr Chatterjee.

Story continues below this ad

This is important given India’s ageing population. At the time of the 2011 Census, only 8.6 per cent of the country’s population was aged 60 or older. However, this proportion is expected to increase to 19.5 per cent by 2050, according to the government’s Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI).

In absolute terms, the number of people aged 60 and over is likely to increase from 103 million in 2011 to 319 million in 2050. This was one of the reasons the government expanded its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance to include those aged 70 and above.

Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
twitter

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows a live screening of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai.
4 ways in which Union Budget addresses US tariffs’ strain
Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime.
Foreign travel now cheaper, F&O trading attracts higher tax
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar "sinister".
Dhurandhar is a 'sinister' film, says Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal: 'Inciting hate and violence is in its DNA'
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
ryan fernando lunch
Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
AI
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
Advertisement
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
ryan fernando lunch
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement