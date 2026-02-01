Budget 2026-27: 1 lakh allied health professionals from 10 fields to receive training

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday that existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded, and new centres will be established in the private and government sectors to train one lakh professionals over the next five years. In her Union Budget 2026-27 speech, she said training institutes will cover 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, operation theatre (OT) technology, applied psychology and behavioural health.

Dr Yagna Unmesh Shukla, chairperson of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions, said the announcement will open new employment avenues.

“This has been a neglected area, with medical care being doctor-centric so far. The budget announcement recognises the creation of a more team-focused care model. It will open new avenues for employment.”