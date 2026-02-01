Budget 2026: Centre plans 5 Regional Medical Hubs, experts welcome move but urge clear policy

The proposed Regional Medical Hubs will function as integrated healthcare complexes, bringing together medical services, education, and research under one umbrella.

Written by: Ankita Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 05:06 PM IST
Medical tourism, Regional Medical Hubs, AYUSH centres,According to the finance minister, the hubs will include AYUSH centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres, and supporting infrastructure for diagnostics, post-treatment care, and rehabilitation. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a new initiative to position India as a global hub for medical tourism, proposing the establishment of five Regional Medical Hubs across the country. Presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman said the Centre will launch a scheme to support states in setting up these hubs in partnership with the private sector.

The proposed Regional Medical Hubs will function as integrated healthcare complexes, bringing together medical services, education, and research under one umbrella. According to the finance minister, the hubs will include AYUSH centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres, and supporting infrastructure for diagnostics, post-treatment care, and rehabilitation.

Sitharaman also highlighted that the hubs are expected to generate a wide range of employment opportunities for healthcare professionals, including doctors and allied health professionals (AHPs).

The move aligns with the government’s broader push to expand healthcare infrastructure, promote medical value travel, and create high-skilled jobs in the health sector. “The announcement of five regional Medical Value Tourism hubs will further position India as a global healthcare destination and act as a key enabler for growth, while integration of Ayush centres into these hubs will showcase India’s holistic care capabilities,” said Ameera Shah, President of Nathealth.

Must Read | liveIndia Budget 2026 Highlights LIVE Updates: Sitharaman proposes multiple direct tax measures for TDS, TCS, income tax exemptions and revised dates for filing returns

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Gangaram Hospital emphasized that India is well-positioned for medical tourism, with highly trained professionals and advanced technology that can match global standards. However, he noted that the industry currently lacks an official framework, relying largely on private players to bring in patients. “If the government promotes medical tourism in an official way, I am sure it would bring both global recognition and financial benefits,” he said.

Dr Swaroop added that real-world implementation would have to address challenges such as identifying patients, where they are coming from, and what services they need. There would be a need for fixing the rates and ensuring ethical practices. “A database tracking patients from different countries, the types of medical procedures they seek, and the regions they come from is necessary to plan services effectively. This information will help determine where specialized centres, such as those for liver or kidney transplants, should be established,” he explained.

‘No organised system’

Dr Vinay Aggarwal, former member of the first medical tourism board and former National Chairman IMA and currently Chairman, Pushpanjali Group of Hospitals, said a significant issue was the absence of a formal framework for medical tourism. Before government initiatives, international patients had to rely on private hospitals or facilitators to arrange treatments. There was no organised system to manage patient inflow, visas, or documentation, which made the process cumbersome and inconsistent, he said.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Aggarwal also said hospitals had to manually process certificates, conduct video consultations, and manage documents for international patients, which was inefficient and time-consuming.

Also Read | Budget has good news for manufacturers in high-tech centres

He noted that scaling the industry posed challenges in ensuring ethical practices, quality care, and smooth coordination. Expanding medical tourism required not just attracting patients but also delivering timely, reliable, and standardised healthcare services. Initiatives like the introduction of e-visas and the creation of a dedicated medical tourism board have helped address many of these problems, making India a more credible destination for international patients, he said.

According to Dr Dharmendra Nagar, CEO, Paras Healthcare, the primary challenges in medical tourism are not related to healthcare quality itself, which he sees as strong, but rather to logistical and systemic issues, particularly the visa regime.

Although India has liberalised medical visas, he noted that it is still difficult for foreign patients to obtain them, which can discourage potential medical tourists from choosing India. He emphasised that further visa liberalisation would be critical to make India competitive with other medical tourism destinations like Thailand.

Story continues below this ad

He also highlighted the need for a more integrated healthcare-tourism ecosystem. “In countries that excel in medical tourism, hospitals are often connected to hotels and tourism infrastructure, creating a seamless experience where healthcare and travel are intertwined. In India, this ecosystem is still underdeveloped, which could pose challenges in attracting international patients and providing them a holistic experience,” he said.

Expansion of mental health and trauma care infrastructure

In her budget speech, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a new national-level mental health institute and the expansion of emergency care facilities across the country. Highlighting the lack of national mental healthcare institutions in north India, Sitharaman said the Centre would set up a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS-2) to address the regional gap. In addition, the existing National Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur will be upgraded and developed as Regional Apex Institutions to enhance specialised care and training.

Also Read | 5 takeaways from the Union Budget 2026-27: Push on creating jobs, easing US tariffs distress, bolstering fund flows

The finance minister also emphasised on the financial burden emergencies place on families, particularly the poor and vulnerable. To mitigate unexpected healthcare expenditure and improve access to critical care, she announced that Emergency and Trauma Care Centres would be established in district hospitals, increasing their capacity by 50 per cent.

Dr Dileep Mavlankar, public health expert, welcomed establishing emergency and trauma care centres in district hospitals, adding that the initiative would be most effective if focused on districts along national and state highways, where road accidents are more frequent. He added that injuries often prevent primary earners from working.

Story continues below this ad

He cautioned, however, that infrastructure alone is insufficient, emphasising the need for adequate doctors and specialists, who are often reluctant to work in district hospitals. He also pointed out that the budget did not address air or water pollution, despite their health implications.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Textile unit
Trump's steep tariffs are straining India’s textile sector. Does the Budget address this?
The first iteration of the scheme focused primarily on subsidising the setting up of semiconductor fabrication plants. Wikimedia Commons
FM announces chip manufacturing scheme 2.0, but will it go beyond fabs? 
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar "sinister".
Dhurandhar is a 'sinister' film, says Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal: 'Inciting hate and violence is in its DNA'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
ryan fernando lunch
Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
AI
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
Advertisement
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
ryan fernando lunch
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement