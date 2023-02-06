Does switching over to brown rice help you lose weight, control diabetes?

Will switching over to brown rice help you lose weight? Yes, although you may get confused by the caloric yield of both brown and white rice. Brown rice is only about two calories lesser than the white variety for 100 gm. But the catch lies in their composition and nutrition profile which not only helps you watch your weight but rein in your sugar levels.

HOW BROWN RICE HELPS IN WEIGHT CONTROL

Says Dr Meenakshi Bajaj, dietician, Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, Chennai, “In brown rice, the calories come from protein more than carbohydrates, at 9.16 gm, while 75 per cent of the calories in white rice come from carbohydrates, and it has 7.94 gm of protein. Besides, brown rice, because it retains the husk unlike polished and milled white rice, is rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals. The fibre content of brown rice is 4.5 gm, 1.5 to 2 gm more than white rice. Now fibre gives the satiety load in your diet, which means your hunger pangs are spaced out and you do not load up on dietary calories needlessly. It also means that sugar release from your food is slower and doesn’t cause a sugar rush. Besides, fibre boosts gut health, which means it indirectly prevents accumulation of visceral fat.” In 2016, a research paper in the Nutrition Journal found that both children and adults who ate brown rice had healthier weight. In another study, 40 overweight women who ate 2/3 cup (150 grams) of brown rice per day for six weeks had significant reductions in body weight and waist circumference compared to women who ate the same amount of white rice.

NUTRIENT-DENSE FOOD

Dr Bajaj swears by the nutrient density of brown rice as it is rich in potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, thiamine, B vitamins, particularly B 3 and B6, all of which are higher in brown rice. “It is rich in manganese and selenium (which is good for thyroid functioning and immunity). Magnesium reduces blood pressure,” says Dr Bajaj.

The glycaemic index (GI), or the index which shows you how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level when that food is eaten on its own, of rice is generally high. “But at 68, it is medium for brown rice and a high 73 for white rice. Anything lower than 55 is considered low GI. Which is why portion control becomes important for any kind of rice that you eat,” says Dr Bajaj.

Of course, brown rice has some disadvantages, it has a shelf life of six months, so buy just as you can consume within that time. Since white rice is milled and polished, it can last up to ten years. “Also, brown rice has more phytate which interferes with the absorption of calcium, iron and zinc and so you have to make up for these deficiencies. This can easily be sorted by soaking and fermenting it so that these essential nutrients become more bio-available,” adds Dr Bajaj.

HOW TO COOK RICE THE RIGHT WAY?

It is always better to prepare rice the traditional way by using extra water and draining the starch away. “Apart from starch, every rice variety is exposed to some arsenic contamination. So, whatever the rice variety, boil it in the traditional way and discard the water,” advises Dr Bajaj. She had conducted a study among patients at Madras Medical College where patients who had rice cooked the traditional way, with harmful elements drained away, did much better than those who had pressure-cooked rice, which seals it all in.

WHAT IS THE RIGHT PORTION OF BROWN, WHITE RICE TO HAVE?

Portion control and following the food order are paramount. “The portion of non-starchy vegetables should be half your plate, a quarter portion should be rice and the remaining quarter should be reserved for protein. Also, to build satiety, follow a sequence. Have half a bowl of vegetables or salad, a little bit of dal, then have rice with a little bit more vegetables and dal. Follow it up with lean meat, chicken or fish. If you eat in this order, then you will never overeat rice,” says Dr Bajaj.

With no disease burden in the body, usually the upper limit for women should be a cup of rice and for men, not more than one-and-a-half cups. “Portions vary depending on body activity, height, weight, age, BMI ratio and existing health conditions. Persons with diabetes should rotate between millets, rice and wheat in a day to lower the GI and calorie load,” she adds.

WHAT ARE CONTRAINDICATIONS?

Brown rice is not gut-friendly for those with a sensitive stomach. “Those having Irritable Bowel Syndrome should stay away from brown rice. Also, this variety of rice is rich in potassium and phosphorus and is not advisable for kidney patients,” Dr Bajaj warns.