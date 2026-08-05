Breastfeeding vs breast pumps: Doctors explain when pumping is necessary and when it isn’t

Six months after giving birth, 34-year-old Monica (name changed) returned to the demands of a full-time job. Every morning was a race against the clock, but before leaving for work she made time for one ritual she refused to compromise on. Remembering her doctor’s advice, she breastfed her baby before heading to the office, using a breast pump only on days when work made direct feeding impossible.

Her paediatrician had explained that breastfeeding is about much more than nutrition. The baby’s latch stimulates milk production while the close physical contact strengthens the bond between mother and child. Whenever Monica expressed milk, she stored it safely and fed it to her baby with a spoon rather than a bottle, following medical advice.

As breast pumps become increasingly common among working mothers, paediatricians and lactation experts are reminding families that they are valuable aids in specific situations — not substitutes for breastfeeding. Speaking during the World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7), Dr Umesh Vaidya, vice-president of the National Neonatology Forum of India and head of the Human Milk Bank at KEM Hospital, said healthy mothers should be encouraged to breastfeed directly whenever possible. “If a baby is able to latch and suckle well, direct breastfeeding remains the best option,” he said.

Why experts are concerned

The debate has gained fresh attention following a paper published in the International Breastfeeding Journal by researchers led by Melissa Bartick of Harvard Medical School.

The authors argue that the growing tendency to equate breast pumping with breastfeeding and increasingly replace the term “breastfeeding” with “human milk feeding” risks overlooking the unique biological relationship between mother and baby. While pumping is an important tool, they say, it is not equivalent to breastfeeding.

The researchers contend that women need better support to breastfeed rather than greater dependence on technology. With adequate workplace policies, maternity support and skilled lactation care, they argue, routine pumping would become far less necessary.

Breastfeeding offers benefits beyond nutrition

Dr Vaidya said breast milk does much more than nourish a baby. “It provides antibodies and immune protection, helps establish a healthy gut microbiota and supports the development of the infant’s microbiome during the first two years of life.” Studies have also associated breastfeeding with improved cognitive development, healthier metabolic outcomes and a lower risk of childhood obesity.

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The act of breastfeeding itself also matters. When a baby suckles effectively, the hormones prolactin and oxytocin are released, helping establish and maintain an adequate milk supply. Direct feeding, therefore, supports both the baby’s development and the mother’s ability to continue breastfeeding.

When pumping is the right choice

That does not mean breast pumps should be avoided. On the contrary, Dr Vaidya said they are indispensable in several medical and practical situations.

They can help mothers with cracked, painful or retracted nipples continue providing breast milk. They are useful in relieving severe breast engorgement and are often essential when babies admitted to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) are too ill or premature to breastfeed directly. Expressing milk in these situations helps maintain the mother’s milk supply while ensuring the baby continues to receive breast milk.

Working mothers who are temporarily separated from their infants may also need to express milk. The decision, however, should be guided by medical advice and the needs of the mother-baby pair rather than convenience alone.

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Safe use is essential

When pumping is necessary, proper hygiene is critical. Mothers should be taught how to clean and sterilise pump equipment correctly and store expressed milk safely.

Dr Vaidya also advises caution in how expressed milk is offered. “Where feasible, spoon or cup feeding may be preferable to bottles, as bottle feeding can contribute to nipple confusion in some babies and make breastfeeding more difficult.”

The message to families

Dr Vaidya believes breast pumps are increasingly being marketed as essential baby-care products, creating the impression that every new mother needs one. “The message should not be that every mother requires a breast pump,” he said. “They are extremely valuable when there is a medical or practical indication. But for a healthy mother and baby who are breastfeeding successfully, nothing replaces feeding directly at the breast.”

For experts, the distinction is important. Breast pumps are tools that help mothers continue breastfeeding when circumstances demand it. They are most effective when they support breastfeeding — not when they replace it.