Breast cancer at 23: Mumbai and Thane hospital data offer clues

Breast cancer is often associated with older women, but hospital data from Mumbai and Thane show that the disease can affect women well before menopause. At the Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), patients diagnosed with breast cancer ranged from as young as 23 to 98 years. At KIMS Hospital, Thane, one-third of patients who underwent breast cancer surgery between January and October 2026 were younger than 50.

Although breast cancer is less common among women in their 20s, age does not rule it out. Family history, inherited genetic mutations and other risk factors can contribute to its development, though the disease can also occur without identifiable risk factors. “Breast cancer develops when cells in the breast acquire changes that cause them to grow uncontrollably. While the exact cause is often unknown, several established risk factors can increase a woman’s likelihood of developing the disease,” says Dr Vani Parmar, Head of Department, Breast Oncosurgery, KIMS Hospital, Thane.

Cases across age groups

Between January 1 and October 15, 2026, KIMS recorded 354 patients across 615 outpatient consultations while 88 patients underwent surgery. Of these, 42 underwent breast cancer surgery, 35 had breast-conserving surgery, which removes the cancer while preserving most of the breast. Another 11 patients underwent chemoport insertion or removal without breast surgery during the period.

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Of those who underwent surgery, 14 (33 per cent) were younger than 50, 18 (43 per cent) were aged 51–70, and eight (19 per cent) were above 70. None was younger than 30. HNCII recorded 578 malignant breast cases and 116 cases involving benign breast conditions. These included fibroadenomas, papillomas, fibrocystic changes, granulomatous diseases, tuberculosis, non-specific lesions and fat necrosis. Patients with benign lesions ranged in age from 16 to 44.

Among patients diagnosed with breast cancer, the youngest was 23 and the oldest 98, with an average age of 52.7 years. The institute also recorded four male patients, underscoring that although breast cancer predominantly affects women, men can develop it too.

Tumour-size data showed that 35.2 per cent of cases involved T1 tumours measuring up to 2 cm, while 43.3 per cent involved T2 tumours measuring up to 4.9 cm. Tumours larger than 5 cm accounted for 19.3 per cent and were classified as T3 in the supplied data.

Dr Sultan Pradhan, Chairman and Senior Surgical Oncologist at HNCII, shared the institute’s data on patients’ ages, tumour characteristics and treatment patterns. Mastectomy was the most commonly opted-for procedure, while fewer patients underwent breast-conserving surgery and reconstruction. Cost, age and socioeconomic status influenced treatment choices.

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Invasive breast carcinoma accounted for approximately 75–80 per cent of tumour types, followed by lobular carcinoma at 7–11 per cent. Less common types, including mucinous, papillary and tubular carcinomas, accounted for approximately 2–5 per cent.

What increases breast cancer risk?

Doctors cite family history, inherited genetic mutations, hormonal and reproductive factors and certain lifestyle-related factors as amplifiers of breast cancer risk. “Key risk factors include increasing age, a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, inherited genetic mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, previous breast cancer, certain breast conditions, dense breast tissue, hormonal and reproductive factors, alcohol consumption, obesity after menopause and physical inactivity,” elaborates Dr Parmar.

“However, many women diagnosed with breast cancer may have no identifiable risk factors apart from being female and growing older,” she adds.

Women should consider a medical risk assessment if several relatives on the same side of the family have had breast or ovarian cancer, particularly at a young age. Male breast cancer in the family, a known inherited cancer-causing mutation or a personal history of breast cancer may also warrant further assessment. Genetic counselling can help determine whether testing is appropriate and whether enhanced screening or preventive measures may be beneficial. A family history does not automatically mean a woman will develop breast cancer but monitoring is essential.

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Dr Meghal Sanghavi, Consultant Oncosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, says women with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations face a higher risk. She also cites long-term hormone therapy, smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity as factors associated with breast cancer. “However, breast cancer can also occur in women who do not have any of these risk factors. My youngest patient was in her late 20s, while her oldest was over 90. Most of my patients were diagnosed at Stage 2 or Stage 3.”

Treatment and early assessment

Treatment depends on how advanced the cancer is, the type of tumour and whether its growth is driven by hormones or other signals. Depending on these factors, treatment may include surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy or targeted drugs that act on specific features of the cancer.

HNCII reported that BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic testing was not routinely conducted at the institute. These tests look for inherited changes in genes that can increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Identifying such changes can help women understand their risk and decide, with medical advice, whether they need closer monitoring, earlier screening or preventive measures. A positive result does not mean a woman will definitely develop cancer.

HNCII’s data also showed a lower proportion of oestrogen-receptor-positive (ER-positive) breast cancers than in Western populations, where about 75 per cent of breast cancers are reported to fall into this category. ER-positive cancers use the hormone oestrogen to grow and may respond to hormone-blocking treatment. However, the comparison should be treated with caution, as differences in patient profiles, testing practices and data collection may affect the figures.

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Doctors advise women to seek medical evaluation if they notice a new lump, changes in breast shape or size, skin dimpling, nipple changes or unusual discharge. These changes do not necessarily indicate cancer but should not be ignored.

For women in their 20s, the message is not to live in fear of breast cancer, but not to dismiss the possibility because of their age. Knowing their family history, being familiar with changes in their breasts and seeking medical advice if something seems unusual can help them make informed decisions about their health.