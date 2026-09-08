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Delays in brain stroke treatment cost 30-year-old his life: How his family won a Rs 1 crore medical negligence case

A Hyderabad consumer commission has awarded ₹1 crore to the parents of PhD scholar Surya Pratap Bharati, ruling that a hospital and neurologist were responsible for lapses during three critical windows of stroke care

Surya Pratap BharatiBy the time Surya Pratap Bharati was transferred to another hospital, he was unconscious and had suffered catastrophic brain injury. (Photo: Arranged)
Written by: Nikhila Henry
9 min readSep 8, 2026 07:58 AM IST First published on: Sep 8, 2026 at 07:53 AM IST

Surya Pratap Bharati was 30 when he suffered a brain stroke inside the University of Hyderabad campus. He reached a private hospital within the critical window in which treatment can sometimes dissolve or remove the clot, which obstructs blood flow to a part of the brain, depriving brain cells of oxygen and damaging them in the process. Over the next 24 hours, his condition deteriorated, his brain began to swell and, his family later argued, crucial opportunities to intervene were missed. By the time he was transferred to another hospital, he was unconscious and had suffered catastrophic brain injury. He died four days after the stroke.

Six years later, a Hyderabad consumer commission has awarded his parents Rs 1 crore in a medical negligence case, holding the hospital and the treating neurologist responsible for the lapses alleged by the family.

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at T... Read More

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