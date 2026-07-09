BMJ study says weight loss drugs have limited heart health benefits in 1st year: Expert says too soon for a final verdict

Despite producing substantial weight loss, most weight loss medications have not yet shown convincing cardiovascular benefits within the first year, said an analysis in the BMJ. None demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in quality of life in the available trials, it added.

The analysis, which compared 19 approved and emerging obesity drugs across 262 clinical trials involving nearly 100,000 participants, shifts the conversation from “Which drug causes the most weight loss?” to the more important question: “Which drug provides the best overall health benefit?”

One of the clearest patterns was that the drugs producing the greatest weight loss also tended to cause more side effects, including gastrointestinal symptoms, fatigue, lean muscle loss and treatment discontinuation. In other words, greater efficacy often came at the cost of greater treatment burden. Another important finding was that weight regain typically occurred after treatment stopped, highlighting that these medications function more as long-term therapies than one-time interventions.

However, the interpretation has to be careful. “These findings should not be interpreted as proof that obesity drugs lack cardiovascular or quality-of-life benefits. Most of the included trials were designed primarily to measure weight loss rather than cardiovascular outcomes, and many were too short to detect longer-term effects. Existing cardiovascular outcome trials of GLP-1 receptor agonists have already shown reductions in major cardiovascular events in people with type 2 diabetes, suggesting that the evidence base is still evolving,” says Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya, endocrinologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, and formerly AIIMS.

The overarching message is that until more long-term evidence becomes available, weight loss alone should not be considered a surrogate for overall health benefit. This analysis should not be read as “these drugs do not work.” They clearly do work for weight loss. “The more accurate interpretation is that obesity pharmacotherapy has a benefit-harm trade off, and that evidence for quality of life, cardiovascular outcomes, kidney outcomes, and long-term safety is uneven because many obesity trials were short and were not designed as cardiovascular outcome trials,” adds Dr Bhattacharya.

So, what are key takeaways?

1. While several drugs achieved impressive weight loss, only injectable semaglutide demonstrated consistent reductions in major cardiovascular outcomes and all-cause mortality, highlighting the need to evaluate obesity therapies on clinical outcomes rather than kilograms lost alone.

2. Despite growing enthusiasm for newer anti-obesity medications, the evidence for cardiovascular protection remains limited for most agents, largely because many trials were designed to measure weight loss rather than long-term cardiovascular events.

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3. Perhaps the most unexpected finding was that none of the evaluated drugs produced clinically meaningful improvements in quality of life, despite significant reductions in body weight. This challenges the assumption that losing weight inevitably translates into better day-to-day wellbeing, although experts caution that conventional quality-of-life tools may not capture benefits patients perceive.

4. Greater efficacy came with greater risks. The medications that produced the greatest weight loss also tended to carry the highest burden of adverse effects — including gastrointestinal symptoms, fatigue, lean muscle loss and higher treatment discontinuation rates — revealing a clear benefit-risk trade-off.

5. Tirzepatide produced the largest reduction in fat mass but also the greatest loss of lean muscle mass. Although tirzepatide produced the greatest weight loss among currently approved therapies (14.9%), greater weight reduction did not necessarily translate into better overall health outcomes. This finding raises important questions about body composition and the long-term implications of rapid pharmacological weight loss, particularly in older adults or people at risk of frailty.

7. Investigational therapies such as retatrutide, ecnoglutide and mazdutide showed impressive weight-loss effects, but the supporting evidence remains of low or very low certainty, making direct comparisons with established therapies premature.

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8. The study found that weight loss was generally not maintained after treatment stopped, reinforcing the concept of obesity as a chronic disease requiring sustained management rather than short-term intervention.

9. The study shifts the conversation from “Which drug works best?” to “Which drug is best for whom?” Some patients may prioritise maximum weight loss, while others may value proven reductions in cardiovascular risk, fewer adverse effects, lower costs or easier long-term adherence.

What is the fine print?

“The quality of life conclusion needs nuance. The BMJ analysis found that average improvements did not cross its predefined threshold for clinically important change on generic scales. That does not mean that patients do not experience functional or symptomatic benefits. A pooled patient reported outcomes analysis from STEP 1 to 4 found that semaglutide 2.4 mg significantly improved physical functioning and also showed benefits in weight related and health related quality of life. Therefore, it is better to say that quality of life benefits depend on the instrument used, the baseline impairment, adverse effects, and the individual patient’s treatment goals,” explains Dr Bhattacharya.

On cardiovascular outcomes, semaglutide has the strongest evidence. SELECT enrolled 17,604 adults with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease but without diabetes. “Semaglutide 2.4 mg reduced major adverse cardiovascular events compared with placebo, with a hazard ratio of 0.80. In type 2 diabetes, SUSTAIN 6 showed fewer major cardiovascular events with injectable semaglutide compared with placebo, with a hazard ratio of 0.74. PIONEER 6 showed cardiovascular safety for oral semaglutide, and SOUL later showed a significant 14% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events with oral semaglutide in high-risk type 2 diabetes,” says Dr Bhattacharya. Thus, semaglutide should not be grouped loosely with drugs that lack cardiovascular outcome evidence.

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The cardiovascular interpretation for tirzepatide requires special care. SURPASS CVOT was not a tirzepatide versus placebo trial. It compared tirzepatide with dulaglutide, an active GLP 1 receptor agonist with proven cardiovascular benefit from REWIND. “In REWIND, dulaglutide reduced major adverse cardiovascular events compared with placebo, with a hazard ratio of 0.88. In SURPASS CVOT, tirzepatide was non-inferior to dulaglutide, the superiority over dulaglutide was not statistically significant. Therefore, it would be misleading to say that tirzepatide failed to show cardiovascular benefit in the same way one would interpret a neutral placebo-controlled trial,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

For tirzepatide, the weight loss data are impressive. SURMOUNT 1 showed substantial and sustained weight loss over 72 weeks in adults with obesity or overweight without diabetes. SURMOUNT 3 showed additional weight loss after intensive lifestyle intervention, and SURMOUNT 4 showed that withdrawal of tirzepatide led to substantial regain, while continued treatment maintained weight reduction. “This again supports the concept that obesity is a chronic relapsing disease and that pharmacotherapy generally works only while treatment continues,” he says.

Why lean mass needs context?

The issue of lean mass loss also needs context. Loss of lean mass accompanies most effective weight loss interventions, including diet-based weight loss and bariatric surgery. “It should not automatically be labelled as harmful but it is clinically important, especially in older adults, people with sarcopenia, frailty, osteoporosis, chronic kidney disease, or low protein intake. The practical response is not to avoid effective therapy, but to combine it with adequate protein intake, resistance exercise, micronutrient assessment, and follow up of muscle function,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

What the BMJ analysis reminds us is to individualise treatment, monitor adverse effects, protect lean mass, and plan long-term maintenance rather than promising a short course cure.