Why does blood sugar rise during the flu even when you’re eating less?

A patient arrived at my clinic with classic flu symptoms — fever, cough, body aches and overwhelming tiredness. But there was one thing that worried him more than the flu itself: his blood sugar had suddenly gone much higher than usual, even though he had barely eaten.

For people living with diabetes, this is an important concern. Influenza can be more serious because infections can make blood sugar harder to control and increase the risk of complications. The good news is that being prepared, monitoring your health closely and seeking help early can make a big difference.

It may seem surprising that blood sugar can rise when you are eating less. But during an infection, the body releases stress hormones to help fight the illness. These hormones can raise blood glucose levels.

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That is why it is important to check your blood sugar more often than usual when you have the flu, following your doctor’s sick-day plan. Keep a record of your readings and contact your doctor if your levels remain much higher or lower than normal.

Sick-Day Rule No. 1: Don’t Stop Medicines on Your Own

A poor appetite can make people wonder whether they should stop their diabetes medicines. The answer is: not without speaking to your doctor. What happens to your medication during an illness depends on the medicines you take, your blood sugar readings, and how well you are eating and drinking. Some medicines may need to be adjusted while you are unwell, but these changes should be made with medical guidance.

No Appetite? Focus on Fluids First

When the flu takes away your appetite, you do not need to force yourself to eat large meals. Small portions of foods you can tolerate may be easier.

Fluids, however, are especially important. Take frequent sips of water or other suitable drinks to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make blood sugar management more difficult and may add to the strain caused by the infection.

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That Cold Medicine Isn’t Always as Harmless as It Looks

A quick trip to the pharmacy for an over-the-counter cold or flu medicine may seem harmless, but not every product is suitable for someone with diabetes.

Some cold and flu medicines contain ingredients that can affect blood sugar or interact with other medicines you may already be taking. Check with your doctor before starting an over-the-counter remedy.

Could an Antiviral Help You Recover Sooner?

People with diabetes are considered to be at higher risk of complications from influenza, so antiviral treatment may be recommended in some cases. Timing matters. Antiviral medicines work best when started early, so if flu symptoms have just appeared, speak to your doctor promptly. They can assess your symptoms and decide whether antiviral treatment is appropriate.

Most cases of flu can be managed with appropriate care, but certain warning signs should never be ignored. Seek medical attention promptly if you develop difficulty breathing, chest pain, severe weakness, confusion, persistent vomiting, signs of dehydration, or very high or very low blood sugar.

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If you are unable to keep fluids down, do not wait for the situation to get worse. People with diabetes can become unwell more quickly during infections, making early medical advice especially important.

Why the Flu Shot Deserves a Place on Your Diabetes Checklist

One common misconception is that flu vaccination is mainly important in colder countries. That is not the case. Influenza also circulates in India, and people with diabetes can be at greater risk of complications. The flu vaccine also does not provide lifelong protection. Influenza viruses continually change, and vaccines are updated periodically to protect against strains expected to circulate. Seasonal flu vaccination should therefore be taken as recommended rather than assuming that one dose is enough for life.

One More Vaccine to Put on Your Radar

There is another vaccine people with diabetes should discuss with their doctor: the pneumococcal vaccine. Diabetes can make people more vulnerable to serious infections such as pneumonia. Unlike the flu vaccine, pneumococcal vaccination is not generally required every year. Depending on the vaccine and your individual health profile, it may be given once and repeated only after several years if recommended. Your doctor can guide you on the schedule that is right for you.

The Best Flu Strategy Starts Before You Get Sick

Managing flu is not only about knowing what to do after you fall sick. Prevention matters too.

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Along with vaccination, simple habits can lower your risk: wash your hands regularly, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and stay home when you are unwell. Most importantly, do not wait until you feel seriously ill before asking for help. Having diabetes does not mean you need to fear the flu. It means you need to be a little more prepared.

(Dr Mohan is Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai)