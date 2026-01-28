Can your blood sugar go up if you have one potato across several meals? Understanding carb counts and portion control

A newly-diagnosed patient of mine loved potatoes and said she was grappling with portion control. “Since eating it at one meal can elevate my blood sugar, what if I eat small portions across meals? Or is it more beneficial to just count your carbs per meal/day rather than portioning it out throughout the day?,” she asked.

For those newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, managing daily carbohydrate intake often feels confusing and overwhelming. Should the focus be on the total quantity of carbohydrates consumed over a day, or is it more important to prevent sudden increases in blood glucose after meals? Both matter, though for different physiological reasons. Understanding how glycemic indices, insulin responses and the pattern of glucose interact helps clarify how best to approach dietary choices.

Why portion size matters

The glycaemic index (GI) ranks foods based on how quickly their carbohydrates are digested and absorbed into the bloodstream. High-GI foods like white rice, bread or potatoes can cause a sharp rise in blood glucose, whereas low-GI foods such as legumes, nuts, or non-starchy vegetables are broken down more gradually. But the glycaemic index tells only part of the story. A small serving of a high-GI food might not raise blood glucose dramatically, while a large portion of a low-GI food could still have a significant effect. That’s why the concept of glycemic load (GL) is also important. Glycemic load combines the quality and quantity of carbohydrates and is a measure of a food’s overall impact on blood glucose.

Insulin resistance

After eating, carbohydrates are broken down into glucose, which enters the bloodstream. In someone without diabetes, this rise in blood glucose triggers the pancreas to release insulin, which allows cells to absorb glucose efficiently. In those with type 2 diabetes, this response is impaired. When a large amount of glucose floods the bloodstream rapidly, as it does with high-GI foods or large carbohydrate servings, the pancreas may not be able to respond adequately or quickly. This leads to a sharp rise in blood glucose, commonly referred to as a spike.

These postprandial spikes are not benign. Repeated high spikes are associated with oxidative stress or cell damage and inflammation. Over time, these contribute to cardiovascular complications, which are already elevated in people with diabetes. Moreover, spikes can worsen insulin resistance. Interestingly, it’s not just the peak value that matters, but the rate at which glucose rises. A steep climb in glucose requires a greater insulin response than a slow, steady increase.

If we take an example of a 60-gram carbohydrate serving from a potato: eating the entire portion at once would likely lead to a rapid and high glucose spike. Dividing that potato into smaller portions eaten at different times during the day may prevent any single large spiral. But if those smaller portions are consumed on top of an already carbohydrate-heavy diet, the result might be prolonged high sugar levels even without visible spikes. This illustrates the complexity of choosing between controlling spikes versus limiting total intake. While spreading carbohydrates can help with postprandial stability, overall carbohydrate excess still matters.

How to plan your diet?

A potato, in a small portion, with green salad and some grilled chicken will likely have a far gentler impact than the same potato eaten with rice. While glycaemic indices offer a framework, context matters deeply: the matrix of the meal, the timing, and the individual’s insulin sensitivity all play roles. Yet these strategies cannot override the effects of chronic carbohydrate excess. Regardless of the rate or timing of consumption, if total carbohydrate intake exceeds the individual’s metabolic tolerance, blood glucose will remain elevated.

The degree of tolerance varies. Some individuals can handle 150 grams of carbohydrates daily with modest glycaemic spikes, while others may need to limit themselves to 80 or even 60 grams.

The bottom line is that managing type 2 diabetes is not simply about reducing carbohydrates or avoiding spikes. It is about understanding how different foods, portions, and meal timings interact with a body that has reduced metabolic flexibility. A modest portion of carbohydrate, chosen wisely and eaten at the right time, can be tolerated, even enjoyed, without sacrificing control.

Lastly, a word of caution on processed foods. Even items labelled as “natural” or “diabetic-friendly” can contain significant amounts of natural sugars such as fruit extracts, which can elevate blood glucose similarly to added sugars. So read labels and avoid spikes.

While both the spikes and the sum matter, it’s the patterns over time, more than any single meal, that shape your health trajectory.

(Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya is senior consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi)