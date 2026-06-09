New oral GLP-1 pill lowers blood sugar and aids weight loss in diabetes trial

For millions living with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, the future of treatment may not involve needles. Researchers have reported encouraging results from a clinical trial of elecoglipron, an experimental oral GLP-1 drug that not only lowered blood sugar levels significantly but also helped participants lose weight.

The findings are drawing attention because most GLP-1 therapies (which mimic the blood sugar-regulating and hunger-killing gut hormones) currently available are injectable, while the few oral versions come with strict dosing requirements that can make adherence difficult. Presented at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in The Lancet, the results suggest that a convenient once-daily pill could eventually help bridge important gaps in diabetes care.

What is Elecoglipron?

Elecoglipron is a small-molecule GLP-1 drug that can be taken once daily without food or fluid restrictions, potentially making treatment more convenient for patients. Most GLP-1 therapies are administered through subcutaneous injections. Even oral semaglutide, one of the few approved pill formulations, must be taken on an empty stomach with restrictions on food and water intake for at least 30 minutes after dosing.

What the SOLSTICE trial found

The Phase 2b SOLSTICE trial, sponsored by AstraZeneca, evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of elecoglipron in adults with type 2 diabetes. The study enrolled 406 participants across nine countries, including the US. Participants were randomly assigned to different dose groups or placebo and followed for 26 weeks.

Researchers found that all tested doses of elecoglipron lowered blood glucose levels significantly more than placebo. Up to 89.6 per cent of participants receiving the drug achieved an HbA1c level below 7 per cent, the standard blood sugar target recommended for most adults with diabetes. In comparison, only 24.9 per cent of participants receiving placebo reached that goal. The drug also demonstrated meaningful weight-loss benefits. Up to 72.3 per cent of participants on treatment achieved at least 5 per cent weight loss compared with 20.2 per cent in the placebo group.

“Our study’s findings underscore the expanding potential of oral GLP-1 receptor agonists for people with Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr Vanita Aroda, Director of Diabetes Clinical Research in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension at Mass General Brigham.

Benefits extend beyond diabetes

The promise of elecoglipron is not limited to blood sugar control. In a separate study known as VISTA, researchers evaluated the drug in adults with obesity or overweight who did not have diabetes. The trial found dose-dependent and clinically meaningful weight loss over 26 weeks, with benefits continuing through 36 weeks. The findings reinforce growing interest in oral GLP-1 therapies as potential tools for both diabetes management and obesity treatment.

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What about safety?

At this stage, the drug’s safety profile appears broadly consistent with other GLP-1 medications.

The most common side effects were gastrointestinal, including nausea, vomiting and changes in bowel habits. Researchers reported that overall tolerability was similar to what has been observed with existing drugs in this class.

However, experts caution that larger Phase 3 studies will be needed before definitive conclusions can be drawn. “Phase 3 data are still needed to confirm safety, tolerability and preservation of lean muscle mass before it can be considered a breakthrough therapy,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, consultant endocrinologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, who was not involved in the study.

Why this matters for India

The potential significance of oral GLP-1 therapies may be especially important in India, which is home to more than 100 million people with diabetes.

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Indian patients often develop Type 2 diabetes at lower body mass index levels than Western populations because of the so-called “thin-fat” phenotype, characterised by higher visceral fat, lower muscle mass and greater metabolic risk despite a relatively lean appearance.

According to Dr Joshi, around one in five Indians with diabetes has a BMI below 23, yet many still have excessive liver fat and significant insulin resistance. This makes treatments that simultaneously improve blood sugar control, reduce body fat and support metabolic health particularly valuable.

Overcoming real-world barriers

Beyond biology, oral GLP-1 drugs could help address practical challenges that limit the uptake of injectable therapies. Needle phobia, social stigma and the perception that injections represent a last-resort treatment often discourage patients from starting therapy. Distribution challenges, including cold-chain storage requirements, can also make injectable medications harder to access in smaller cities and rural areas.

“Oral GLP-1s may be more scalable than injectables for India’s 101 million people with diabetes,” said Dr Joshi. “A lower-cost, easy-to-take oral option could significantly expand access and improve compliance.”

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While the results are promising, elecoglipron remains an experimental therapy. If larger Phase 3 trials are successful, the drug could represent the next step in the evolution of GLP-1 therapy — offering patients many of the benefits of today’s blockbuster diabetes and obesity drugs, but in a simpler and potentially more accessible pill form.