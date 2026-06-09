New oral GLP-1 pill lowers blood sugar and aids weight loss in diabetes trial

A once-daily pill without fasting restrictions could make a powerful class of diabetes and obesity drugs easier to use

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readJun 9, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Pills, Diabetes, blood sugarEven oral semaglutide, one of the few approved pill formulations, must be taken on an empty stomach with restrictions on food and water intake for at least 30 minutes after dosing. (Source: File/ Representational)
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For millions living with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, the future of treatment may not involve needles. Researchers have reported encouraging results from a clinical trial of elecoglipron, an experimental oral GLP-1 drug that not only lowered blood sugar levels significantly but also helped participants lose weight.

The findings are drawing attention because most GLP-1 therapies (which mimic the blood sugar-regulating and hunger-killing gut hormones) currently available are injectable, while the few oral versions come with strict dosing requirements that can make adherence difficult. Presented at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in The Lancet, the results suggest that a convenient once-daily pill could eventually help bridge important gaps in diabetes care.

What is Elecoglipron?

Elecoglipron is a small-molecule GLP-1 drug that can be taken once daily without food or fluid restrictions, potentially making treatment more convenient for patients. Most GLP-1 therapies are administered through subcutaneous injections. Even oral semaglutide, one of the few approved pill formulations, must be taken on an empty stomach with restrictions on food and water intake for at least 30 minutes after dosing.

What the SOLSTICE trial found

The Phase 2b SOLSTICE trial, sponsored by AstraZeneca, evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of elecoglipron in adults with type 2 diabetes. The study enrolled 406 participants across nine countries, including the US. Participants were randomly assigned to different dose groups or placebo and followed for 26 weeks.

Researchers found that all tested doses of elecoglipron lowered blood glucose levels significantly more than placebo. Up to 89.6 per cent of participants receiving the drug achieved an HbA1c level below 7 per cent, the standard blood sugar target recommended for most adults with diabetes. In comparison, only 24.9 per cent of participants receiving placebo reached that goal. The drug also demonstrated meaningful weight-loss benefits. Up to 72.3 per cent of participants on treatment achieved at least 5 per cent weight loss compared with 20.2 per cent in the placebo group.

“Our study’s findings underscore the expanding potential of oral GLP-1 receptor agonists for people with Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr Vanita Aroda, Director of Diabetes Clinical Research in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension at Mass General Brigham.

Benefits extend beyond diabetes

The promise of elecoglipron is not limited to blood sugar control. In a separate study known as VISTA, researchers evaluated the drug in adults with obesity or overweight who did not have diabetes. The trial found dose-dependent and clinically meaningful weight loss over 26 weeks, with benefits continuing through 36 weeks. The findings reinforce growing interest in oral GLP-1 therapies as potential tools for both diabetes management and obesity treatment.

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What about safety?

At this stage, the drug’s safety profile appears broadly consistent with other GLP-1 medications.

The most common side effects were gastrointestinal, including nausea, vomiting and changes in bowel habits. Researchers reported that overall tolerability was similar to what has been observed with existing drugs in this class.

However, experts caution that larger Phase 3 studies will be needed before definitive conclusions can be drawn. “Phase 3 data are still needed to confirm safety, tolerability and preservation of lean muscle mass before it can be considered a breakthrough therapy,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, consultant endocrinologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, who was not involved in the study.

Why this matters for India

The potential significance of oral GLP-1 therapies may be especially important in India, which is home to more than 100 million people with diabetes.

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Indian patients often develop Type 2 diabetes at lower body mass index levels than Western populations because of the so-called “thin-fat” phenotype, characterised by higher visceral fat, lower muscle mass and greater metabolic risk despite a relatively lean appearance.

According to Dr Joshi, around one in five Indians with diabetes has a BMI below 23, yet many still have excessive liver fat and significant insulin resistance. This makes treatments that simultaneously improve blood sugar control, reduce body fat and support metabolic health particularly valuable.

Overcoming real-world barriers

Beyond biology, oral GLP-1 drugs could help address practical challenges that limit the uptake of injectable therapies. Needle phobia, social stigma and the perception that injections represent a last-resort treatment often discourage patients from starting therapy. Distribution challenges, including cold-chain storage requirements, can also make injectable medications harder to access in smaller cities and rural areas.

“Oral GLP-1s may be more scalable than injectables for India’s 101 million people with diabetes,” said Dr Joshi. “A lower-cost, easy-to-take oral option could significantly expand access and improve compliance.”

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While the results are promising, elecoglipron remains an experimental therapy. If larger Phase 3 trials are successful, the drug could represent the next step in the evolution of GLP-1 therapy — offering patients many of the benefits of today’s blockbuster diabetes and obesity drugs, but in a simpler and potentially more accessible pill form.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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