How I keep BP in range despite high-stress surgeries: Top heart surgeon never skips sleep, walking or dal

As a much sought after cardiac surgeon, Dr Ramakanta Panda, chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, has his hands full. “My days are filled with emergencies, long hours and emotionally charged decisions. The operating theatre is not just physically demanding; it is mentally exhausting. And yet, ours is a profession that demands good bedside manners toward patients,” he says. A perfect cocktail of triggers that can result in hypertension.

Understanding the risks of hypertension that a surgeon has, Dr Panda makes conscious choices. “Maintaining blood pressure is not about extremes but about disciplined moderation. So, every professional, regardless of being a doctor, should develop a disciplined approach in their 30s. That will surely hold good in their 50s,” he says.

No compromising on sleep, movement

The biggest and most ignored cornerstone is sleep. Despite unpredictable calls, Dr Panda says he has always prioritized deep sleep through Yoga Nidra whenever possible, keeping a consistent schedule. “Sleep deprivation is independently associated with hypertension; blood pressure drops by 10-20% during sleep. There are days when sleepless nights are unavoidable but you must compensate for them,” he says.

The second risk factor he addresses daily is sedentary behaviour. “It’s important to be out and about. Even today, I avoid prolonged sitting in hospital corridors by taking brief standing breaks. I remember joining a short yoga session with colleagues in the hospital after a particularly long surgery. Those 30 minutes of stretching and breathing felt as restorative as a full night’s sleep. These small adjustments make a significant difference.”

Start a regime early

Like all young surgeons bent on developing their careers, Panda recalls his early days when surgeries would go on for 12 to 14 hours on a routine basis. “My adrenaline kept me going. But I realized quickly that stress was silently raising my blood pressure. That’s when I began incorporating short bouts of activity. Even ten minutes of brisk walking between cases or cycling to the hospital added up. Science shows that accumulated activity provides comparable cardiovascular benefit to long-shift workers,” he says.

Changing gear at 40

When doctors or busy professionals enter their 40s and 50s, they experience metabolic changes. “Insulin resistance, weight redistribution and sympathetic activation increase vulnerability to hypertension. At this stage, it is useful to combine aerobic activity with resistance training. Your food plate must be rich in potassium, such as lentils, spinach and bananas. They should be staples,” he explains.

This is also a good decade to begin monitoring blood pressure at home. “Checking your BP every day at a pre-set time reveals patterns. These are more useful than isolated readings. Stress management is critical. Even five minutes of slow breathing before entering the operating theatre lowers my systolic pressure and sharpens focus,” he says.

In the 50s and 60s, most surgeons are likely to develop arterial stiffness but it can be mitigated. “Doctors must maintain at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity weekly, stay hydrated and carefully monitor their weight. Evidence shows that every kilogram lost lowers the systolic BP (the pressure in arteries when the heart contracts) by about one mmHg, so gradual weight control is powerful.”

For doctors in their 70s and beyond, moderation is the guiding principle. “Senior doctors know that the goal is not intensity but sustainability. They must monitor their blood pressure regularly, walk after meals to ease postprandial spikes and keep dinner early and light. Plant-forward meals with limited sodium are advised,” says Dr Panda.

Real stress-busters

Restorative naps, creative pursuits and time in nature are equally important. “Psychological well-being directly influences cardiovascular stability. I often spend time reading or walking in the garden. These moments of calm are as important as any medication,” he shares. Listening to music and indulging in wildlife photography keep him grounded.

Breaks like these, feels Dr Panda, favourably influence autonomic balance and vascular health. “I often tell my colleagues to be practical and not chase perfection. You may not always get eight hours of sleep, a full workout or an ideal meal. But if you consistently aim for balance, a short walk here, a mindful breathing exercise there, a lighter dinner after a long day, the cumulative effect is profound,” he says.

For professionals outside medicine who face similar pressure, Dr Panda suggests, “Whether you are a surgeon, a corporate executive or a teacher, the principle remains the same: integrate health into your daily rhythm. Don’t wait for weekends or vacations to reset. Protecting your blood pressure is about everyday choices.”

Junking snacks forever

Dr Panda doesn’t have ultra-processed snacks although they are readily available during long shifts. “I have always relied on simple, potassium-rich meals that can be prepared quickly. A bowl of dal, some spinach or a banana — these are easy choices that support vascular health. Over time, your palate adjusts. You stop craving high-sodium foods once you see the difference in your blood pressure readings.”

Discipline is not an imposition but respect for your own health. “After all, how can we care for others if we neglect ourselves?,” he asks.