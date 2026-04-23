My patient’s BP wouldn’t settle for a year despite meds: What was the missing link?

A 45-year-old patient came to see me, saying he had been on blood pressure medication for nearly a year, yet his readings refused to settle. Some days, they would be much too high at his clinic visits; on others, they seemed almost normal when checked at home. The inconsistency led to repeated dosage changes, mounting frustration and a growing fear that his condition was spiralling out of control.
What his treatment plan had not accounted for was his anxiety. A mid-level corporate executive in Delhi, he had been dealing with chronic work stress, poor sleep and a constant sense of scoring high in competitive stakes, all of which he dismissed as being “part of the job.” It was only after a more detailed evaluation — one that considered his stress levels, sleep patterns and emotional health alongside his blood pressure logs — that the missing link became clear. Rajiv was not just managing hypertension; he was navigating the physiological impact of ongoing anxiety. His case reflects a growing but often overlooked reality: blood pressure is not only a cardiovascular metric — it is also deeply influenced by the mind.
What anxiety does to the body?
Anxiety does more than make a person feel on edge. It can quietly reshape blood pressure patterns, distort readings and complicate hypertension management in ways that are often missed in routine care. In a country where both stress-related disorders and high blood pressure are rising, the overlap matters because it can delay diagnosis, fuel medication confusion and keep cardiovascular risk unnecessarily high. The important point is this: anxiety may not “cause” hypertension on its own, but it can make blood pressure less stable, more difficult to interpret, and harder to control.
Worse, anxiety can lead to poor lifestyle habits, such as overeating, lack of sleep, or decreased exercise, which all contribute to high blood pressure.
How anxiety elevates blood pressure
When the body perceives threat, the sympathetic nervous system switches on. The heart rate rises; blood vessels tighten and stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol increase. A brief spike in blood pressure is a normal response. The problem begins when anxiety is frequent, prolonged, or poorly managed. Over time, repeated surges can reinforce vascular strain, disturb sleep, and contribute to a pattern of persistently higher readings. This is where the clinical picture becomes more complex than many patients expect.
Anxiety creates the following complications:
White coat effect: Blood pressure rises in a clinic, making readings look worse than home levels.
Masked instability: Day-to-day fluctuations that are not captured in a single consultation.
Poor adherence: Worry, fatigue, or low mood may reduce regular use of antihypertensive medicines.
Sleep disruption: Fragmented sleep increases stress reactivity and makes blood pressure control more difficult.
Risk amplification: Anxiety often co-exists with inactivity, smoking, poor diet and excess caffeine, all of which can worsen hypertension.
Why this link is often missed
A key challenge is that anxiety and hypertension can mimic each other. Palpitations, headache, chest tightness and breathlessness may be attributed to stress alone, while elevated blood pressure is assumed to be “just nerves”. That approach is risky. It can lead to under-treatment of genuine hypertension or unnecessary escalation when the problem is mainly situational.
The smarter approach is to look at the pattern, not only the number. Home blood pressure monitoring, repeated measurements and attention to sleep, mood, and daily stressors give a more accurate picture than a single clinic reading.
How to prevent anxiety spirals
Effective care works best when blood pressure management and anxiety management move together. Practical steps include:
* Regular home BP tracking at the same time each day
* Breathing exercises, mindfulness, or structured relaxation
* Consistent sleep and reduced late-night screen exposure
* Limiting excess caffeine, tobacco and alcohol
* Reviewing medicines and side effects with a clinician
* Screening for persistent anxiety when BP remains erratic
Anxiety deserves to be treated as a genuine cardiovascular factor, not a side note. When the mind is unsettled, the pressure on the arteries often follows.
(Dr Chatterjee is senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)