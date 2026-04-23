My patient’s BP wouldn’t settle for a year despite meds: What was the missing link?

In a country where both stress-related disorders and high blood pressure are rising, the overlap matters because it can delay diagnosis, fuel medication confusion and keep cardiovascular risk unnecessarily high.

A 45-year-old patient came to see me, saying he had been on blood pressure medication for nearly a year, yet his readings refused to settle. Some days, they would be much too high at his clinic visits; on others, they seemed almost normal when checked at home. The inconsistency led to repeated dosage changes, mounting frustration and a growing fear that his condition was spiralling out of control.

What his treatment plan had not accounted for was his anxiety. A mid-level corporate executive in Delhi, he had been dealing with chronic work stress, poor sleep and a constant sense of scoring high in competitive stakes, all of which he dismissed as being “part of the job.” It was only after a more detailed evaluation — one that considered his stress levels, sleep patterns and emotional health alongside his blood pressure logs — that the missing link became clear. Rajiv was not just managing hypertension; he was navigating the physiological impact of ongoing anxiety. His case reflects a growing but often overlooked reality: blood pressure is not only a cardiovascular metric — it is also deeply influenced by the mind.