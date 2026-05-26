His BP hit 160/100 mmHg despite a no-salt diet: The trigger lay in his daily food habit

A 42-year-old marketing executive was convinced that stress was destroying his health as he came to see me with a high blood pressure of 160/100 mmHg. He said he slept poorly, travelled constantly, skipped meals and worked long corporate hours. Still, he made time for some exercise. But when I examined his eating habits, I found the trigger.

His breakfast was usually packaged bread with ketchup. Lunch often came from food delivery apps — noodles, Chinese takeaways or sandwiches. Evening snacks included namkeen and chips. Dinner frequently involved ready-to-cook meals with gravy mixes, pickles and processed chicken. The only change he did, he said, was consciously reducing table salt after turning 40, believing that was enough to protect his heart.

What he did not realise was that most of his sodium intake was no longer coming from visible salt. It was hidden inside preservatives, flavour enhancers and processed foods consumed throughout the day.

The new face of hypertension

For decades, doctors warned Indians against eating too much salt. But the public conversation focused mainly on visible salt — the extra spoon added to dal, salads or fried snacks. Modern food processing has transformed sodium into an invisible industrial ingredient. It now enters Indian diets through preservatives, stabilisers, flavouring agents and shelf-life enhancers present in thousands of packaged foods.

A major new study published in the European Heart Journal has intensified concerns over this hidden sodium burden. Researchers who tracked more than 112,000 people over nearly eight years found that those consuming the highest amounts of preservative additives faced a 29 per cent higher risk of hypertension and significantly increased risks of cardiovascular disease.

Several preservatives specifically associated with elevated blood pressure were sodium-based compounds routinely used in processed foods.

The findings are especially relevant for India because the country’s eating habits are changing rapidly. Traditional fresh cooking is steadily giving way to packaged foods, frozen products and ready-made meals.

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How much sodium is actually safe?

The World Health Organization (who) recommends that adults consume less than 2 grams of sodium daily. This translates to approximately 5 grams of salt — roughly one teaspoon in total for an entire day. A teaspoon of pickle will have a higher amount. So, imagine the sodium intake that you might be miscalculating.

Most consumers, however, do not understand the difference between sodium and salt. Salt is sodium chloride. Sodium is the actual mineral linked to rising blood pressure. Once sodium enters the bloodstream in excessive quantities, the body retains more water, blood volume increases and pressure on artery walls rises gradually over time. That is why those who consciously “eat less salt” still develop hypertension. Over time, arteries become less flexible, the kidneys experience greater strain and the heart works harder continuously.

The hidden sodium in everyday Indian foods

The most worrying aspect of the problem is that hidden sodium now exists in foods Indians consume routinely and often consider harmless.

Packaged bread contains sodium because preservatives and baking stabilisers are added during manufacturing. Tomato ketchup carries sodium not merely for taste but also for preservation. Commercial pickles contain extremely high sodium concentrations because salt acts as both flavour enhancer and preservative.

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Instant noodles combine sodium in flavour sachets, preservatives and flavour enhancers such as monosodium glutamate, or MSG. Chinese fast food — now deeply integrated into urban Indian eating habits — relies heavily on soy sauce, seasoning powders and MSG, all of which contribute substantial sodium loads.

Even packaged spice mixes, soup cubes and ready masala pastes contain sodium compounds designed to preserve shelf life and intensify flavour. Processed meats such as sausages, salami, nuggets and frozen kebabs rely heavily on sodium nitrites and phosphates for colour retention and microbial control. Packaged fish and supermarket chicken products often contain sodium-rich preservation solutions to improve shelf stability.

Processed cheese slices and packaged paneer similarly contain sodium-based stabilisers. Bakery products such as pav, buns, biscuits and rusks frequently use preservatives to maintain softness and shelf life.

Even beverages contribute to sodium intake. Packaged fruit drinks, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks often contain sodium compounds for acidity control and preservation.

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The danger is cumulative

A person may consume bread in the morning, packaged namkeen in the afternoon, soft drinks during travel, instant soup in the evening and processed foods at night without ever eating food that tastes obviously salty. Yet sodium intake steadily crosses safe limits.

The biggest challenge is that sodium often hides behind unfamiliar chemical names. Consumers may not recognise ingredients such as sodium benzoate, sodium nitrite, sodium phosphate, sodium metabisulphite or monosodium glutamate as sodium sources at all.

Many products marketed as “healthy,” “lite,” “multigrain” or “low-fat” still contain significant sodium because manufacturers compensate for reduced fat or sugar by increasing flavour enhancers and preservatives. Labelling practices also remain inconsistent and difficult for ordinary consumers to interpret quickly.

The larger challenge lies in helping consumers understand that sodium has migrated into processed foods they no longer even perceive as risky.

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(Dr Shetty is the lead cardiologist and medical director, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru)