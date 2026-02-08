Beyond alcohol: Why 40% of Indians have fatty liver and the ‘silent’ risk of fibrosis

Those with fatty liver also had higher HbA1c value, which reflects the blood sugar level over three months.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 09:20 PM IST
fibrosis is often the first step towards further liver damage, cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer.Fibrosis is often the first step towards further liver damage, cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer. (Credit: Unsplash)
Make us preferred source on Google

Around 40 per cent Indians likely have fatty liver unrelated to the consumption of alcohol with at least 2.4 per cent of the population having fibrosis or stiffening of liver. The prevalence of fibrosis was much higher among those with fatty liver, 6.3 per cent compared to 1.7 per cent, according to a study based on data from over 7,000 participants across 27 cities, recently published in the journal Lancet Southeast Asia.

This is significant considering that fibrosis is often the first step towards further liver damage, cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer. “We excluded anyone who reported consuming alcohol from the study, meaning the fatty liver and fibrosis found here is not linked to the most common cause — alcohol consumption,” said Dr Shantanu Sengupta, corresponding author from the Phenome India cohort that aims to collect health data of its participants over a long period.

“We took up fatty liver as the first condition to analyse because even while we were collecting data and samples, we could see that there was a very high prevalence. The findings are important as they indicate the importance of liver disease, which is not a condition such as heart disease, stroke, or cancer that people often talk about when it comes to managing chronic diseases,” he said.

India’s fatty liver map

The study found 38.9 per cent of the surveyed population had fatty liver, with the prevalence being higher among men at 45.9 per cent compared to 33 per cent women. The lowest prevalence was in Thiruvananthapuram at 27 per cent and the highest in Roorkee and Bhopal at 50 per cent. The prevalence ranged between 37 per cent and 42 per cent in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The study also found that 93.7 per cent of those with fatty liver were obese or overweight as compared to 71.1 per cent across the study. And, the prevalence of fibrosis was also much higher among those with fatty liver — 6.3 per cent as compared to 1.7 per cent across the study.

Importantly, those with fatty liver also had higher HbA1c value — which reflects the blood sugar level over three months — at 6.2 as compared to 5.7 across the study. This indicates that people with fatty liver — usually those who have a lot of fat stored in their abdomen — are more likely to be diabetic.

When it comes to fibrosis — stiffening of the liver tissue due to repeated injuries, making it ineffective — the prevalence was found to be 6.3 per cent among those with fatty liver, 9.1 per cent among diabetics, and 8.1 per cent among those with obesity. This compared to 1.7 per cent across the study population. The prevalence of fibrosis was found to be the highest in Jorhat at 8.3 per cent, followed by Delhi at 4.8 per cent, and Jammu at 4.3 per cent. There may be “possible contributions from specific regional factors such as dietary, genetic, or environmental influences. Lower prevalence of fibrosis in southern and eastern regions may reflect differences in lifestyle, healthcare access, or screening practices.”

Story continues below this ad

Dr Sengupta added: “The Phenome India cohort — the data from which has been used for this study — includes CSIR employees and their families across India. This was done just to ensure easy collection of data over years. However, this mainly represents middle-class urban and peri-urban populations. We do not have data from rural India.”

Need for prevention programme

The high prevalence of fibrosis and fatty liver disease — which in itself may not be of concern but can precipitate fibrosis — means that there is a need to have programmes for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease, says Dr Shantanu, adding that it is difficult for everyone to get a fibroscan test.

This is the reason he and his team are working with the collected data to figure out a simpler way of screening for the condition. “Using blood biomarkers and details such as age, height, weight etc, we are hoping to develop a way to screen people for fibrosis. It may not accurately diagnose the condition, but it would be an easy way to screen people out so that only those who are likely to have the condition get tested,” he said.

Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
twitter

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men
Assam BJP posts, then deletes, AI video showing Himanta taking aim at men in skullcaps
The police suspect that I-T proceedings alone were not the reason behind C J Roy's death (Photo: Confident Group website).
9-page red-ink note, psychiatry visit: Bengaluru real estate tycoon's suicide mystery deepens
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Alaya aces handstands
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement