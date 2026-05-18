Mustard, coconut or olive oil: Which one should you cook with for low calories?

By Ruchita Batra

One of the biggest nutrition myths today is that a single oil can magically make your diet “healthy” or instantly turn it unhealthy. Walk through social media and every few weeks there is a new oil being hailed as the ultimate superfood. One month it is olive oil, the next it is cold-pressed coconut oil, then avocado oil enters the wellness conversation. Traditional Indian staples like mustard and groundnut oil are often dismissed as outdated or less healthy.

The reality is far less dramatic. No oil is inherently dangerous by itself. Problems begin when we stop understanding how oils behave under heat, how much we are consuming, what their smoke points are and whether they are suited to our style of cooking.

In fact, no single oil is powerful enough to transform your diet. Equally, no traditional oil suddenly becomes toxic because the internet says so. Indian kitchens were never built around one oil. Different regions evolved with different fats depending on climate, crop availability and cooking styles. Mustard oil dominated the north and east, coconut oil was a staple in the south, sesame and groundnut oils were widely used in western India. This diversity was not accidental — it reflected culinary wisdom.

How much oil does one need?

The real key to healthy fat consumption lies in moderation, rotation and method of use.

A healthy adult generally needs around 3–4 teaspoons (15–20 ml) of visible fat daily from all sources combined — oils, ghee, nuts, seeds, nut butters and hidden fats already present in packaged foods.

What about refined oils?

Refined oils are often unfairly labelled as “bad,” but the truth is more nuanced. Refining is a process that removes impurities, odour and free fatty acids, making oils more stable and giving them a higher smoke point. This makes refined oils practical for high-temperature cooking such as deep frying.

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However, excessive refining may strip away some naturally occurring antioxidants, polyphenols and micronutrients present in cold-pressed or minimally processed oils. Cold-pressed oils retain more natural nutrients and flavour because they are extracted without high heat or harsh chemicals. But they often have lower smoke points and shorter shelf life. This does not mean cold-pressed is automatically superior or refined oils are harmful. The healthier choice depends on how the oil is being used.

For high-heat Indian cooking, some refined oils may actually perform better because they remain stable under heat. For low-to-medium heat cooking, dressing or finishing dishes, cold-pressed oils can offer additional nutritional benefits.

The real danger lies not in refined oils themselves, but in repeatedly reheating any oil, which increases oxidation and creates harmful compounds.

Mustard oil: Highly suitable for Indian cooking and budget-friendly

Mustard oil has been unfairly criticised over the years despite being one of the most practical oils for Indian cooking. It is affordable, widely available and nutritionally robust. It contains a good balance of monounsaturated fats and Omega-3 fatty acids, along with naturally occurring compounds that may support antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory functions.

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Its smoke point is relatively high — close to 240°C — making it ideal for tadkas, sautéing, stir-frying and curries. For Indian kitchens that routinely cook at high temperatures, mustard oil remains one of the most functional choices.

The complex truth about coconut oil

Coconut oil has become one of the most debated oils globally because of its high saturated fat content.

Yet nutrition is rarely black and white. Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are metabolised differently from other fats and can provide quick energy. This is one reason it has long been a staple in South Indian diets.

Cold-pressed coconut oil can absolutely be part of a balanced diet, especially in traditional cooking.

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However, individuals with high LDL cholesterol, a strong family history of cardiovascular disease or metabolic syndrome should be mindful of portions rather than consuming it excessively in the name of wellness.

Its smoke point ranges between 175°C and 200°C, depending on whether it is virgin or refined, making it suitable for moderate-heat cooking.

Olive oil: Healthy but not always ideal for Indian cooking

Olive oil has become shorthand for healthy eating. But many people fail to understand that not all olive oils are the same. Extra virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that support heart health. It is excellent for salad dressings, dips and gentle sautéing.

Its smoke point, however, is lower — around 160°C to 190°C. That means repeatedly using it for deep frying or very high-heat Indian cooking may degrade some of its beneficial compounds. Refined olive oil or light olive oil has a higher smoke point and is better suited for cooking, though it contains fewer antioxidants than extra virgin versions.

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Nut oils: Nutrient-rich but best used strategically

Nut oils such as almond, walnut, sesame and peanut oil can be valuable additions to the diet. They offer healthy fats, antioxidants and unique flavour profiles.

Peanut oil, in particular, performs well under higher heat, making it suitable for Indian cooking. Sesame oil is rich in lignans and antioxidants, while walnut oil provides Omega-3 fats but is best used unheated due to its delicate composition. These oils work best when used selectively rather than as all-purpose staples.

The calorie truth people forget

No matter how “healthy” an oil is, all oils are calorie-dense. One tablespoon contains roughly 120 calories.

Overconsumption can contribute to weight gain even if the oil is cold-pressed, organic or marketed as heart-friendly.

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The smartest kitchen strategy is not to chase trends but to rotate oils based on cooking needs. Mustard or groundnut oil for high-heat cooking, coconut oil for regional dishes, olive oil for low-heat applications and salads, sesame or nut oils for flavour enhancement. Oil should support your nutrition, balance it, not define it.

(Batra is a nutritionist)