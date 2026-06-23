Bengaluru woman took Vitamin D pills for bones: Why did they leave calcium plaques in her arteries?

A 53-year-old woman came to me with dizziness, fatigue, fainting, shortness of breath and a chest squeeze now and then. And just when the usual tests seemed normal, an imaging test showed calcium deposits in her aorta, the largest artery in the body. The aorta is meant to be supple and elastic, expanding with every heartbeat and recoiling to propel blood smoothly to the rest of the body. Hers was beginning to harden. Why? She did not smoke. She had no history of heart disease, either, no co-morbidities.

The answer lay not in what she lacked, but in what she had consumed in excess. Vitamin D. Months earlier, she had been diagnosed with severe vitamin D deficiency. Her level was just 6 ng/ml, when anything above 30 ng/ml is considered normal. She was prescribed a weekly vitamin D sachet for six weeks. Instead, she took it for six months. When she eventually returned for review, her calcium level had climbed to 11.5 mg/dL, above the normal upper limit of 10 mg/dL. Her kidneys too had begun to suffer, her creatinine rising to 2. But what caught my attention as a cardiologist was not the kidney injury. It was the calcium in her aorta. Because cardiologists spend their lives fighting the hardening of arteries.