Bengaluru techie burped after walks but his tests were normal: How it alerted him to a hidden heart block

Working in the IT city of Bengaluru, a busy professional can be expected to have irregular diet, sleep and exercise patterns and stress. All of these lead to routine gastrointestinal discomfort like burping and belching. But some of these symptoms could also indicate a heart condition. Like this 32-year-old software professional who showed up at the OPD complaining of his recent bout of burping that would be embarrassing socially. Strangely, he said, he would not burp after a meal. But he would do so soon after a walk or whenever he climbed stairs. Was this a red flag?

His physical test results were normal, including pulse and blood pressure. His body mass index (BMI) was 25. His complete blood count, electrolytes, creatinine, kidney and liver function tests, lipids and glucose were normal. A routine resting electrocardiogram was also normal. That’s when we did a stress test electrocardiogram, which shows how your heart works when it needs more oxygen, revealing blockages or rhythm problems not seen at rest. That’s when we found him strongly positive for angina pectoris, a chest pain or discomfort indicating that a part of your heart doesn’t get enough blood and oxygen because of blockage.