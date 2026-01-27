Bengaluru techie burped after walks but his tests were normal: How it alerted him to a hidden heart block

Some heart issues can be asymptomatic. Unexplained and recent burping, especially after physical exertion, can indicate a heart issue

google-preferred-btn
BengaluruAcid reflux, which can cause burping, has been observed in people with coronary artery disease.

Working in the IT city of Bengaluru, a busy professional can be expected to have irregular diet, sleep and exercise patterns and stress. All of these lead to routine gastrointestinal discomfort like burping and belching. But some of these symptoms could also indicate a heart condition. Like this 32-year-old software professional who showed up at the OPD complaining of his recent bout of burping that would be embarrassing socially. Strangely, he said, he would not burp after a meal. But he would do so soon after a walk or whenever he climbed stairs. Was this a red flag?

His physical test results were normal, including pulse and blood pressure. His body mass index (BMI) was 25. His complete blood count, electrolytes, creatinine, kidney and liver function tests, lipids and glucose were normal. A routine resting electrocardiogram was also normal. That’s when we did a stress test electrocardiogram, which shows how your heart works when it needs more oxygen, revealing blockages or rhythm problems not seen at rest. That’s when we found him strongly positive for angina pectoris, a chest pain or discomfort indicating that a part of your heart doesn’t get enough blood and oxygen because of blockage.

Also read | He lifted weights, was a regular runner, didn’t smoke or have blood sugar: Why then did he have 100% blocked arteries?

Coronary angiography showed 50% narrowing at the left anterior descending (LAD) and over 95% blockage of the right coronary artery (RCA) and its branch, the posterior descending artery (PDA). Basically, he had severe blockages. He needed a bypass surgery, a surgical procedure to restore blood flow to the heart muscle by creating a new pathway around blocked arteries. Subsequently, he was put on statins and aspirin medication. Since then, he has not reported any cardiac stress.

Why the kind of burping is important

Our patient did not present with typical symptoms of blockage or heart attack, like chest pain, breathlessness or sweating, symptoms which are easier to identify. Belching, burping, chills and fatigue do not sound like symptoms of heart attack to most patients. Even doctors overlook it at times. This delays treatment and leads to damage to the heart muscle and even death.

Also read | Heart attack warning my patient, 31, ignored: Chest pain lasting seconds a week before

Most of the time, burping is related to gastroenterological reasons, in which case it is chronic. But it can signal heart problems when you get it after fast physical activity, say brisk walking or taking the stairs, when it happens with some chest discomfort or pain, when there is a sudden onset of bouts or when there is a recent change in burping habit. Burping at rest is okay, burping because of physical activity signals a blockage.

Why burping occurs during a heart attack

Unexplained and recent burping can indicate a heart issue because the vagus nerve, which runs through the stomach, can be stimulated during a heart attack, causing gastric symptoms like belching. Angina can manifest as burping.

It is important to consider other symptoms too. Acid reflux, which can cause burping, has been observed in people with coronary artery disease. While burping alone is not a definitive sign of a heart attack, it’s crucial to pay attention to your body and seek medical advice if you have concerns, especially if you have risk factors for heart disease like diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Europe & India to work together to shape a new global order: EU chief
Europe & India to work together to shape a new global order: EU chief
Europe & India to work together to shape a new global order: EU chief
Conclusion of talks on FTA set to be announced today; pact later this year
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement